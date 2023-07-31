Hearing-impaired lecturer lauds Durban University of Technology role

Durban — A hearing-impaired woman from Chatsworth is excited to become the first junior South African Sign Language (SASL) lecturer at the Durban University of Technology. Talisa Lalthapersad who joined the institution in March, teaches the basics of sign language that is now recognised as the 12th official language in South Africa. The aim of the National Assembly’s decision was to promote the rights of people who are hearing-impaired-deaf.

Lalthapersad said it is important for all South Africans to learn the basics of SASL. “It is a big win for the hearing-impaired and hard-of-hearing people as it will give them human dignity, promote their rights and inclusivity. People in my generation experienced a lot of challenges with access to information and now that sign language is one of the official languages, the future generation will benefit greatly,” she said. Speaking on becoming the first junior South African Sign Language lecturer to teach hearing students at the DUT, Lalthapersad said she was enjoying each and every moment of teaching normal hearing students.

"I know what I am doing is for a good cause. I am excited to see students displaying their enthusiasm in learning the new language. "I do believe that my lessons will develop the students' creative thinking and strengthen their communication skills," said the junior lecturer. Lalthapersad reflected on challenges while sharing gratitude to her colleagues at the DUT Deaf Centre who are sign language interpreters that ensure effective communication between her and the students during her lessons.

“I have been in a situation where I faced many challenges in accessing information in government departments because of the normal-hearing employees who always failed to assist me. “But that did not deter me from obtaining what I have achieved. We have been fighting very hard and this us one major step that will try to reduce our daily struggles,” said the lecturer. Learning sign language is important for normal hearing people if they plan to work in public places such as government departments, banks and schools in order to avoid the communication barrier, according to her.