Heartbreaking discovery: baby found in plastic bag in Durban

Durban — “Heartbreaking and disappointing.” This is how Childline KwaZulu-Natal director Adeshini Naicker reacted upon learning that a newborn was found abandoned in eManzimtoti on Wednesday.

On its Facebook page, Operation Bobbi Bear said grass cutters found the newborn baby girl who was left in a plastic bag with the umbilical cord pulled off. The organisation said when they got to the hardware store where the baby was handed in, they started begging her to keep fighting - she was ice cold. After a few calls, Bevan Van Vuuren runs in followed by Bobby Hale carrying a space blanket followed by Dalene Crawford of Toti Community Assist and an ambulance sent by Mfundo, Fast Care Ambulance.

“She is estimated to be about 4 hours old. Slowly the warm water-bed she is so tightly attached to starts warming her little body and Michelle (of Operation Bobbi Bear) hands her to Bevan who wraps her up warmly in a space blanket. Finally she lets out a tiny cry,” Operation Bobbi Bear said. It is believed grass cutters found a newborn baby girl who was left in a plastic bag with the umbilical cord pulled off in eManzimtoti. | Operation Bobbi Bear According to the KZN Department of Social Development, the baby was rushed to Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital. The baby is currently receiving medical attention. “Despite the many resources available to pregnant mothers, including the option of adoption, incidents like this continue to occur,” Naicker said.

“It highlights a critical gap in support systems and the ongoing challenges that some individuals face. “This tragedy serves as a stark reminder of the need for greater awareness, better outreach, and more accessible resources for those in crisis, to prevent such situations and ensure the safety and well-being of vulnerable children,” Naicker said. It is believed grass cutters found a newborn baby girl who was left in a plastic bag with the umbilical cord pulled off in eManzimtoti. | Operation Bobbi Bear Social Development MEC Mbali Shinga condemned the incident. She urged police to act quickly to identify those responsible for this inhumane act.

“With all the awareness of children’s care and the support that has been made available by the government, we are extremely disappointed by this incident. We are pleased that the child is safe and now in good hands,” Shinga said. She said the department will weigh several possible options on the matter that will ensure more sustainable child care such as family-based alternative care placement options, like foster care and adoption. However, the first option would be to trace the mother of the child. “We have offices across all eleven districts within the province of KwaZulu-Natal and we strongly encourage communities that should they realise that they will not be able to take care of their children, to come forward, and approach our social workers that are available within our offices. We have now identified a need to strengthen our awareness campaigns of prevention and early intervention programmes that promote the rights of the children,” Shinga said.

Shinga commended Amanzimtoti police, local leadership and social workers for their swift response in saving the baby’s life. She said the department along with police will work hand in hand to trace the child’s relatives. KZN police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said: “Police in Amanzimtoti are investigating a case of child abandonment following an incident in which a baby was allegedly found on November 13, 2024, at Old Main Road in eManzimtoti. She was taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention.” WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.