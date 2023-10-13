Here are the green snakes of the South Coast, and yes, they include the green mamba

Durban — With the weather getting warmer and snakes becoming more active, the Crocworld Conservation Centre shared four green snakes of the South Coast. “The arrival of summer means snakes are out and about. We are often called out for a “green mamba” which turns out to be one of the three harmless green snakes that occur in our region,” Crocworld said.

Here is some information to help you differentiate between them: Green mamba - The iris is olive green; lacks a loreal scale; has single temporal scales; one upper labial scale touches the eye; the only one of the four species which grows longer than 1.3m; adults often have the odd yellow scale on the body; highly venomous.

Spotted bush snake - The iris is orange; has double temporal scales; three upper labial scales touch the eye; ventral scales are keeled; usually has black spots along the front half of the body; harmless.

Western natal green snake - The iris is dark; has double temporal scales; two upper labial scales touch the eye; ventral scales are keeled; the head is often turquoise in colour; harmless.

Green water snake - The iris is yellow; often has a yellow snout; has single temporal scales; two upper labial scales touch the eye; ventral scales are smooth; harmless. “For free snake removals in Scottburgh and surrounding areas, be sure to give us a call!” Crocworldsaid. The Crocworld Conservation Centre is often called for a “green mamba” which turns out to be one of three harmless green snakes which occur in their region. Picture: Crocworld Conservation Centre. Reacting to the information on Facebook, this is what people said:

Karishma Rampersad Naidoo said: “It’s funny how the ones that look like villains are harmless…” Michael Bryan Meets said: “Like I’m really going to take the time to look at eye colours and scale patterns. I run when I see a green snake. The red-lipped heralds I've come to know really well, that I catch and toss into the garden again when my cats drag them in to play with.” Ncamsile Mchunu KaLuthuli asked: “You don't have boomslang?”