Here’s what the eThekwini Municipality has planned for Durban’s beachfront revamp

Durban — With the creation of hundreds of jobs and millions in investment in mind, the eThekwini Municipality has shared its plans for Durban’s beachfront. In a statement on Wednesday afternoon, the municipality said the beachfront would soon boast upmarket developments that formed an integral part of the City’s Proactive Land Release Strategy.

It said that the strategy, adopted in September 2021, enabled the municipality to be proactive in alienating surplus land, helping the City achieve its developmental objectives, stimulating economic activity and black economic empowerment, as well as promoting economic transformation in the property sector. The City’s Real Estate Unit head Thapelo Mmusinyane said: “In the period between May 2021 and November 2022, a total of 25 properties were advertised, and 10 awards were made to new lessees. All 10 awards were made to companies that are 100% owned by historically disadvantaged individuals. “On the beachfront in particular, properties that have been affected are Circus Circus, Bike & Bean, and Minitown,” Mmusinyane said.

Mmusinyane said that these developments not only affected tourism, they also accelerated economic empowerment through job creation. He said that Bike & Bean would transform into North Beach Lifestyle, a restaurant that had seen a R300 000 investment injection, with a cool yet classy vibe and would create approximately 15 jobs after the revamp was completed. Circus Circus was currently being renovated to a stunning fusion of Africanism and Art Deco, and would be christened Durban Beach Café. The vision for this establishment was to create an iconic tourism destination restaurant while capturing the spirit of the City. The anticipated opening for this venue was October 2023, and it would create 45 jobs after construction, including absorbing the staff currently employed by Circus Circus.

Then Minitown, which had been one of the City’s most popular places to visit, would undergo a total transformation, with a mixed-use hotel development that would encompass arts and crafts, kiosks for small businesses, retail spaces, a salon and spa, dining, and others. This would create approximately 150 jobs with a R170 million investment by the lessee on a 30-year lease. Last month, IOL reported that the three properties were issued with notices to vacate their premises to make way for new developments earmarked for the Durban beachfront. Meanwhile, Durban Funworld, the iconic beachfront facility, closed its operations on May 1 after being part of the Golden Mile for more than 50 years.