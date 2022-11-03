Hero’s welcome for Edendale Technical High School girls, CAF African Schools champions

Durban — KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Sport, Arts and Culture, Amanda Bani-Mapena, has congratulated the Edendale Technical High School girls’ team for winning the Confederation of African Football (CAF) African Schools Championship in Lilongwe, Malawi. “We wish to congratulate the Edendale Technical High School, the players and the coaching staff for hoisting the flag of KwaZulu-Natal and women’s football in particular,” Bani-Mapena said.

The MEC made these comments when she welcomed the team at King Shaka International Airport on Wednesday, after they were crowned CAF African Schools Champions in Malawi on Tuesday morning. According to CAF, Edendale won the girls’ competition after they finished top of the round-robin league. They had already clinched the title before the kick-off of their final fixture against Mothamo Junior Secondary School from Botswana, but ended it in style with a 4-0 win.

The gold medallists, who also won the award for best school team at last month’s KwaZulu-Natal Sports Awards, not only walked away with R1.8 million in prize money from the six-team tournament for southern African schools, but also boasted the tournament’s leading goalscorer. Nobahle Mdelwa finished with seven goals. Asanda Ziqubu, Andiswa Zuma and Aphelele Mhlongo also found the back of the net during the competition.

Bani-Mapena said the Pietermaritzburg school’s achievement augured well for women’s football in the country. “We are very excited about this feat achieved by Edendale. This is a great boost to our school sport project relaunched in early September. “We hope this win will inspire the next generation of women footballers. In the long run and through this achievement we can safely envision the brighter future of Banyana Banyana as the girls mature as football players,” the MEC said.

Edendale Technical High School won the girls’ competition after finishing with a full haul of 12 points. The team from Clapham High School in Pretoria won the boys’ competition after they defeated home side Salima Secondary School in the final. “Clapham High emerged as the top boys’ team having had a slow start to the campaign, defeating Angolan outfit Rosinha 6-0 in their semi-final,” said CAF. “Kgaogelo Monanyane was the hero as he scored a hat-trick.

“However, there was an even greater feat from Salima Secondary’s Ishmael Bwanali in the other semi-final as he scored all the goals in the 4-0 victory over IQRA School from Comoros. “That set up a final clash between the home team and Clapham High, who triumphed thanks to a lone goal from Sibusiso Tolomane as he met a free-kick to slide the ball into the back of the net.” In conclusion, Bani-Mapena said, “You are now going back to your school, your classroom, your community and to your family … therefore please let the same winning and compassionate spirit prevail so that your achievement makes an impact on your environment as well.