Highly anticipated July unrest documentary shown in KwaMashu

Durban — The SA Special Risk Insurance Association (Sasria) premiered its much-anticipated documentary, “Unveiling the Unrest: 7 Days of Destruction”, in KwaMashu on Tuesday. This thought-provoking documentary examines the pivotal events of the July 2021 unrest, offering an immersive exploration of the turmoil that enveloped those seven consequential days, said Sasria CEO Mpumi Tyikwe.

Tyikwe said the film features key insights from Sasria executives and industry leaders who found themselves at the epicentre of the chaos. These eyewitness accounts expose an unseen narrative and shed light on the far-reaching aftermath that ensued. “Beyond recounting the dramatic events, the documentary delves into potential alternative strategies that could have potentially lessened the magnitude of the disaster. It highlights the extensive implications on businesses, the economy, and communities at large, presenting a profound understanding of the societal and economic consequences of the unrest,” Tyikwe said. Samkelisiwe Hlongwane, Nombuso Makhaye and Ndumiso Makhaye, the family of the late Sibongokuhle Hlongwane from uMzinyathi, who was the manager of the Bridge City mall that was burnt during the 2021 unrest. Picture: Nqobile Mbonambi In the audience, Samkelisiwe Hlongwane said the documentary was opening old wounds. Her brother Sibongokuhle Hlongwane, from uMzinyathi, was the manager of the Bridge City mall that was burnt during the unrest. He died a year later of an asthma attack,

"This is very emotional for me. I thought I would not come here, but they insisted, then I had to honour the invitation. My brother was someone who loved his job and he would risk everything for his job. After the mall was burnt he got sick right away and he never recovered. He tried by all means to save the mall and he was receiving threats," she said. Samkelisiwe was also left unemployed because of the unrest. Samkelisiwe Hlongwane, Nombuso Makhaye and Ndumiso Makhaye, the family of the late Sibongokuhle Hlongwane from uMzinyathi, who was the manager of the Bridge City mall that was burnt during the 2021 unrest. Picture: Nqobile Mbonambi