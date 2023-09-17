Hijacked Toyota Hilux, TLB recovered, suspect to appear in court

Durban — A hijacked CAT TLB and Toyota Hilux were recovered on Saturday after a special operation collaboration between tracking companies, private security and police. Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell said that in a testament to effective collaboration and swift action, members of their Special Operations Team, in conjunction with Tracker SA, McCarthy Risk, Matrix Tracking, Z2 Security, the SAPS, and other private security partners, achieved two remarkable recoveries of hijacked vehicles on Saturday.

Powell said that in the first incident, at approximately 1.19pm, a Toyota Hilux was hijacked by an unknown number of armed suspects in the Charlottedale area. During the hijacking, an undisclosed sum of cash was taken from the driver. “Our Special Operations Team sprang into action, locating the hijacked vehicle within minutes. It was found abandoned on a dirt road, just off the N2 highway. Remarkably, the victim chose not to pursue a case, and the vehicle was promptly returned to its owner,” Powell said. A hijacked Toyota Hilux was returned to its owner after it was found abandoned on a dirt road. Picture: Marshall Security. Earlier that day, at around 9am in the Ixopo area, a CAT TLB was hijacked after the driver was tied up, he said.

Again, their Special Operations Team responded swiftly. “They spotted the CAT TLB on a flatbed truck travelling along the N2 North highway. With the support of Stanger SAPS, McCarthy Risk, Matrix Ground Team, Z2 Security and other private security personnel, the truck was intercepted,” Powell said. “One suspect was apprehended, and the CAT TLB was successfully recovered. The suspect is now in custody at Stanger SAPS, pending further investigation.”

Powell continued: “These extraordinary successes demonstrate the unwavering commitment and professionalism of our Special Operations Team, working alongside valued partners to ensure the safety of our communities and the recovery of stolen property. The collaboration among these organisations highlights the power of unity in the fight against crime.” A suspect is expected to appear in court for the hijacking of a CAT TLB. Picture: Marshall Security KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala confirmed that the TLB was hijacked in Ixopo. “A case of possession of suspected stolen property is investigated by KwaDukuza SAPS after a suspect, aged 41, was caught with a stolen TLB,” Gwala said.