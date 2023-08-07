Hijacking victim found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Phoenix

Durban – A hijacking victim was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds next to a vehicle in Phoenix.
KZN VIP Protection Services spokesperson Gareth Naidoo said that on Friday their response units were dispatched following reports of a hijacking in the Sunford area in Phoenix.
Naidoo said that when response teams arrived, it was established that the owner of the vehicle was also taken during the hijacking.
He said that moments later, information was received that the vehicle was found abandoned in Brookdale at a dead end.
“Upon the arrival of SAPS members together with KZN VIP, the owner was found with multiple gunshot wounds and sadly was declared deceased on scene,” Naidoo said.
He said that circumstances leading to the incident cannot be confirmed at this stage pending an SAPS investigation.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that police in Phoenix have opened cases of murder and hijacking after a man was found dead next to a vehicle.
“Police were doing routine patrol when they were informed of gunshots which were heard in the area. Police investigated and a body of a man was found lying next to a bakkie at Shellbrook Bush. He had sustained multiple gunshot injuries,” Netshiunda said.
“Investigations continue.”
Meanwhile, CrisisOnCall, an emergency care service, shared common hijacking scenarios to be on the lookout for:
- Most hijackings take place in the driveways of residential areas. Hijackers look for areas with clear escape routes.
- Hijackings often occur while a vehicle is stationed on the road at traffic lights or intersections.
- Hijackers can target specific vehicles if they spot the driver on the phone or if any valuables can be seen.
- Hijackings can also occur in parking areas, especially the ones with easy escape routes.
- The hijacker will also target people advertising vehicles for sale online. This is known as the “test drive” method.
- Hijackers may appear as police or traffic officers, known as the “blue light” scenario.
