Hijacking victim found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Phoenix

KZN VIP Protection Services spokesperson Gareth Naidoo said that on Friday their response units were dispatched following reports of a hijacking in the Sunford area in Phoenix.

Durban – A hijacking victim was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds next to a vehicle in Phoenix.

Naidoo said that when response teams arrived, it was established that the owner of the vehicle was also taken during the hijacking.

He said that moments later, information was received that the vehicle was found abandoned in Brookdale at a dead end.

“Upon the arrival of SAPS members together with KZN VIP, the owner was found with multiple gunshot wounds and sadly was declared deceased on scene,” Naidoo said.