Hillcrest athlete wins Maritzburg Spar Women’s race

Durban — Hillcrest athlete Tayla Kavanagh, 22, won the Maritzburg SPAR Women’s Challenge in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday. Kavanagh, of the Hollywood Athletics Club, finished her 10km challenge in a time of 34.07. Kavanagh had a decent lead of 1 minute and 14 seconds, to second place Jenet Mbhele, who finished in 35.21. In third place, a delighted Makhosi Mhlongo crossed the line 3 minutes and 21 seconds behind Kavanagh, in a time of 37.28.

Kavanagh said the course was undulating which suited her. “The actual race was tough as I ran completely solo from the start. There was no one to help push me, but it was a good test for me, demanding my focus on keeping up my pace,” said Kavanagh. Kavanagh is already looking at the next race, the Hollywoodbets 10km run. She is preparing for her biggest international competition in October, the 5km World Champs in Riga, Latvia, a course that involves running around the Baltic city.

This will be her second international race, having a Hollywood dream build-up to her second global race. Her first international race was in Germany last year, where she took part in the Race 2 Records 10km run. Talking about her personal best, the trail blazer has a 32.10 best run time that she set in 2021 at the SA Champs for 10km. “I really would love to run a fast time in Riga, even a personal best would be great,” concluded Kavanagh.

Both second-place Mbhele, 28, and third-place Mhlongo, 40, will be heading east where they will both be competing in the gruelling 50km World Champs in Hyderabad, India later this year. Mbhele from Umzimkulu ran in the Comrades earlier this year where she finished tenth overall.