Historic achievement: first PhD in Urban and Regional Planning awarded to Eswatini citizen at UJ

Durban — The University of Johannesburg (UJ) has celebrated its first PhD in Urban and Regional Planning from Eswatini. The Faculty of Engineering and the Built Environment at UJ awarded the first PhD in Urban and Regional Planning to an Eswatini citizen, marking a historic milestone.

Visionary urban planner and academic, Dr Mhlalisi Mndzebele, has become the first liSwati to achieve this qualification during the UJ’s summer graduation ceremony on October 21. Mndzebele’s academic journey is distinguished by a blend of innovative research, practical contributions to policy and a dedication to sustainable urban development across Africa. Mndzebele holds a Bachelor of Social Science in Housing and a Master of Science (MSc) in Town and Regional Planning which he obtained from the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

Pursuing his doctoral studies at UJ, Mndzebele’s research focused on formalising informal settlements, using Mangwaneni, located in Manzini, Eswatini, as a case study. His thesis produced the Urbanism Framework for Formalisation, a model addressing urban informality challenges through five key pillars: pro-poor planning, community finance, public participation, flexible regulations, and a hybrid approach to upgrading. This framework merges local solutions with global best practices and reimagines urban informality as a vital component of city planning. Mndzebele’s research offers insights that contribute to the New Urban Agenda and other development frameworks, providing practical applications for cities in developing countries.

Dr Mhlalisi Mndzebele becomes the first citizen of Eswatini to earn a PhD in Urban and Regional Planning from the University of Johannesburg, marking a significant milestone in sustainable urban development. | Supplied Reflecting on his PhD journey, Mndzebele commended UJ’s inclusive approach, noting the valuable teaching, mentorship and research experiences that enriched his academic path as an international student. As a lecturer in UJ’s Department of Urban and Regional Planning, and in collaboration with the Department of Architecture, Mndzebele has inspired the next generation of urban planners. Under his mentorship, an undergraduate architecture class recently won the prestigious C40 Cities Competition 2024, underscoring his influence in sustainable city planning.

Mndzebele, who is registered as a candidate planner with the South African Council for Planners, has been instrumental in policy development in Eswatini. He contributed to drafting sectional title regulations during his internship and is now helping shape the Eswatini Drought Management Plan, a key initiative for the country’s municipalities. Mndzebele’s contributions underscore UJ’s role in advancing inclusive and resilient urban planning for a sustainable future in Africa.