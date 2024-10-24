HIV prevalence in KwaZulu-Natal: a call for increased circumcision awareness

Durban — Although KwaZulu-Natal has made significant strides in HIV, boys aged 15 and older in the province are urged to circumcise. Right to Care, a health non-governmental organisation, said that while the recent study by the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) revealed that people living with HIV in KZN has dropped from 1.99 million in 2017 to 1.98 million in 2022, the province still has the second highest HIV prevalence in the country.

However, increased rates of circumcision and an intensive antiretroviral treatment programme have led to significant strides in the fight against HIV in KZN. According to the latest report from the SA National AIDS Council, the alarming reality for KZN is that more than 1 000 youth aged 15 to 24 are contracting HIV every week. The HSRC study called for enhanced public awareness and demand for medical male circumcision for those aged 15 and older.

Right to Care said it is partnering with the KZN Department of Health and Department of Higher Education and Training and working with Higher Health to reach students in universities and TVET colleges to take care of their health, circumcise and make responsible sexual health decisions. It said these efforts are critical to meeting targets to reduce HIV as a public health threat. Circumcision is available at no charge across the country. In 2010, the late King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu launched a male circumcision campaign for the Zulu nation. He believed that since his subjects were the face of HIV in the country; it was necessary to revive and include the male circumcision custom as part of the comprehensive prevention strategy against HIV infection.

The late King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu spoke about Aids issues and how he thinks bringing back circumcision amongst young Zulu men has been a success in KwaZulu-Natal. The interview took place at Enyokeni, KwaNongoma. | Bongiwe Mchunu The good news in the HSRC study is that KZN has the highest rate of medical circumcision in the country at 87.6% and self-reported male circumcision continues to increase. Right to Care voluntary medical male circumcision programme head Dr Khumbulani Moyo said: “The late king’s vision has paid off with reduced infection rates in KZN. “As HIV remains a serious challenge in South Africa, medical circumcision is a proven means to help protect men and their partners from HIV and STIs. It reduces the risk of HIV through sexual transmission by as much as 60%.”

Moyo said circumcision is an important part of a man’s overall physical health. “We are urging males of all ages to circumcise and to help reduce the risk and spread of HIV. Circumcision also assists in preventing the transmission of the human papillomavirus (HPV), the leading cause of cervical cancer in women and penile cancer in men - yet more good reasons to circumcise.” Moyo explained that while medical circumcision is done under local anesthetic and takes only 30 minutes, besides the anesthetic injection before the procedure, there is very little pain.

He said your healthcare worker will tell you everything you need to know, including how to care for your wound. “Before circumcision, our highly experienced medical teams will conduct comprehensive health screenings that include testing for HIV and screening for STIs, TB, blood pressure, and diabetes. We also facilitate counselling including physical and mental health questions. “As part of our commitment to comprehensive HIV prevention, we refer men who are at a high risk of HIV infection to be initiated onto Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP),” Moyo said.