Hollywoodbets Durban July a major boost for tourism and economic sectors

Durban — It is all systems go for the Hollywoodbets Durban July (HDJ) experience that is expected to attract about 35 000 to 48 000 punters and fashionistas on July 1 at the Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse. This is according to Economic Development deputy chairperson Phili Ndlovu during the Hollywoodbets Durban July media launch update on the state of readiness held at Oceans Mall in uMhlanga on Wednesday.

Ndlovu said the economic spin-offs from hosting the event would contribute to local tourism. She said several businesses stood to gain. “This includes the hospitality and tourism industry, creative and transport sectors, as well as related value chain sectors.” Economic Development deputy chairperson Phili Ndlovu addressing the media about their readiness to host the Durban July. Picture: Tumi Pakkies/ African News Agency(ANA) She said the event weekend promised to bring entertainment, too.

“Some exciting events that are linked to the HDJ experience include the Fact Durban Rocks, the Mother of All Parties, Any Given Sunday, and the Durban July Township Experience, where visitors can experience fun brought by Durban.” Ndlovu said fashion remained a massive part of the Durban July experience, especially since it had always provided local designers with massive exposure. “EThekwini Municipality’s Fashion Development programme, under the banner of the Durban July Fashion Fair, has partnered with Gold Circle to present the HDJ Fashion Experience.

“About 160 emerging and established designers, as well as models, will benefit from this partnership in terms of skills development and exposure of these designers. The most creative designers are awarded business development prizes to increase their productivity,” said Ndlovu. She said the city would ensure that the safety of visitors and residents was prioritised. “Our law enforcement agencies will be deployed to all areas during the Durban July to ensure the safety of all patrons and residents. About 100 metro police officers will be deployed on the ground around the Greyville area,” said Ndlovu.

Gagasi FM DJ Collen Zondo and dancers during the eThekwini mayor’s media briefing regarding Durban July readiness. Picture: Tumi Pakkies/ African News Agency (ANA) Hollywoodbets brand and communications manager Devin Heffer said they were proud to be part of the Durban July event as it would be a major driver for tourism and an economic boost for the City. “A R5 million stake is up for grabs and it is the richest Gr 1 in the country, which attracts the best thoroughbreds, which shows in the field that we have. Punters will be happy with the R20m up for grabs on the day in the Hollywoodbets Punters Challenge,” said Heffer. He said their second Hollywood Foundation initiative further affirmed their commitment to arts and culture by supporting the artists and creators brought together at Makers Village.

"They are building three life-size horse structures with recycled materials that will be displayed at the HDJ venues (Champions Room, the Marquee and the public area), which showcases our support for environmental awareness. "Maker's Village story as an NPO shares the purpose of what the HDJ is about, as it brings together people from different backgrounds to get to know each other and learn from one another."