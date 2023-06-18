Holomisa calls for maintenance of late Inkosi Dlamini’s palace, pledges R10 000

Durban — EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini and United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa pledged R50 000 and R10 000 respectively towards the renovation of the late Inkosi Melizwe Dlamini’s palace. The two leaders were among the dignitaries that attended the cleansing of inkosi’s palace and tribe ceremony on Saturday. The event took place at Nhlangwini village outside Highflats on the south coast of KwaZulu-Natal.

Holomisa who had supported the late inkosi’s kingship application during what was known as the Nhlapho Commission said he was disappointed to see the late inkosi's palace in dilapidated condition and pledged R10 000 towards the renovation. He was followed by Dlamini who is the late inkosi’s half-brother, who donated R50 000. New Nhlangwini tribe inkosi Ngqalabutho Dlamini (with a shield) surrounded by amakhosi during the cleansing ceremony at the weekend. Photo by Willem Phungula Holomisa called on the provincial government to ensure that the late inkosi’s palace is always maintained. Delivering his main address, the current Inkosi Ngqalabutho Dlamini (late inkosi’s son) thanked Dlamini and Holomisa for their pledges. Inkosi also announced that his tribe members can go about their businesses now that the mourning period has officially ended and the tribe has been cleansed from the darkness of death.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs is yet to comment on the call to maintain the late inkosi’s palace People came in big numbers to attend the cleansing ceremony of the late inkosi Melizwe Dlamini''s Nqabakucasha palace in Highflats on the south cost of KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday. Photo by Willem Phungula. The late inkosi irked the ANC-led government and the Zulu Royal family when continuing with kingship application whereas the late King Zwelithini was declared as a provincial king in 2005. The inkosi received a backlash from the Zulu loyalists who felt he was revolting against the Zulu kingdom but Dlamini kingdom historian Dickson Dlamini dismissed this while narrating the history of the Dlamini clan. He said the late inkosi never wanted or revolted against the Zulu kingdom but wanted to revive the Dlamini kingdom in South Africa since all Dlamini tribes were never annexed by Zulus during territorial wars.