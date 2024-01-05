Home of slain ANC ward councillor still incomplete despite promises by the party

Durban — The promised date of the completion of the home built by slain ANC ward 103 councillor Minenhle Mkhize has passed and the house has not been completed as promised by the ANC in eThekwini. Mkhize was gunned down in 2022 while sitting inside his white Toyota Hilux.

When the killer of Mkhize was sentenced last year, the ANC promised to have the house completed. After the Durban High Court sentenced Mxolisi Gcabashe from KwaNyuswa to life imprisonment for pulling the trigger that killed Mkhize, the deputy secretary of the eThekwini region, Nkosenhle Madlala, said there were delays but promised that the project would be completed. Sentenced killer, hitman Mxolisi Gcabashe. Picture: Nomonde Zondi In November, the Daily News reported that the spokesperson of the eThekwini region in the ANC, Mlondi Mkhize, said there were delays but the house would be completed by December 15. “There was a breakdown of communication between us in the ANC and our structures. I can promise you that by December 15 the house will be done,” he said.

Mlondi said there were other similar projects they are doing and they have found a person who would be doing Mkhize’s home. Moreover, when the “Daily News” spoke to the slain councillor’s mother, Gugulethu Ndlovu, she said some people came to her property and took some details but there has not been any communication. “Nothing has been done after that, but the people who came were in a rush,” she explained. Slain ANC councillor Minenhle Mkhize. Picture: Facebook Furthermore, the person(s) who orchestrated the hit on Mkhize have not been found; however, the State had indicated before the sentencing of Gcabashe that investigations were still ongoing.

The current ward councillor, Linda Mchunu, who replaced Mkhize, said the people who were supposed to finish up the house went there. "They went there when the holidays were about to start, but I am also pushing for this project to be completed. It makes me sad to see grandma (Ndlovu) living in a small house," said Mchunu.