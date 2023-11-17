Homeowner applauded for bravery after physical confrontation with burglar

Durban – A Durban North resident confronted a burglar in the early hours of Wednesday morning and managed to have him taken away by police. Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell said that at about 3.43am, their Emergency Dispatch Centre received an alarm activation from a client’s premises on Lynford Place in the Athlone, Durban North, area.

The client reported that two suspects had broken into their home and that the homeowner was engaged in a physical confrontation with one of the suspects. A suspect was arrested after breaking into a Durban North home in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Picture: Marshall Security “Multiple armed response officers were immediately dispatched to the scene and arrived within minutes. On scene, our team members successfully assisted the homeowner in apprehending one of the housebreaking suspects inside the property,” Powell said. “Upon searching the suspect a cellphone belonging to the homeowner was found in his possession.”

Powell said the second suspect managed to escape. He said Marshall Security Investigations were also present at the scene to assist the client and Greenwood Park SAPS were notified and arrived on scene a short while later and transported the suspect to Greenwood Park SAPS for further investigations and processing. “Well done to our team members for their rapid response and to the homeowner for their bravery, which led to the successful arrest,” Powell added.

A suspect was arrested after breaking into a Durban North home in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Picture: Marshall Security KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said Greenwood Park police are investigating a case of burglary and theft following an incident that occurred at Lynford Place, Athlone, on November 15. “It is alleged by the complainant that he was asleep at his place of residence when he noticed an unknown male inside the house. The victim managed to grab the suspect’s leg and called security. “A 33-year-old suspect was arrested. He will appear before Durban Magistrate’s Court on November 17, 2023,” Gwala said.