Homeowner, domestic worker allegedly assaulted by armed robbers who stole valuables, VW Polo

Durban — Police are investigating a case of house robbery following an incident where the homeowner was allegedly pistol-whipped in Verulam recently. Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson, Prem Balram, said that four armed suspects confronted the driver of a vehicle as she was exiting her property on Sunlark Drive in Dawncrest on Friday.

“They forced the female out of the vehicle and into her home. They assaulted her and her domestic employee before instructing them to remain in the bathroom,” Balram said. “The robbers ransacked the house and stole a TV and other household items. They demanded keys to a VW Golf 7 R that was on the property but the keys were not in the residence. They thereafter fled in the female’s VW Polo. A .38 special bullet was recovered in the yard. The victims sustained minor injuries.” Balram said that the vehicle was later recovered in the Ntuzuma area.

It is alleged that four armed suspects confronted the driver of a vehicle as she was exiting her property on Sunlark Drive in Dawncrest. A bullet was recovered in the yard. Picture: Reaction Unit South Africa KZN VIP Protection Services spokesperson, Gareth Naidoo, said that the homeowner was pistol-whipped. Naidoo said that KZN VIP and other security service providers arrived at the scene where it is believed that four armed men stormed into the home and demanded valuables. “The suspects assaulted the homeowner before making off with an undisclosed amount of valuables and also a silver Polo which was later recovered in the Ntuzuma area by tracking services,” Naidoo said.

It is alleged that four armed suspects confronted the driver of a vehicle as she was exiting her property on Sunlark Drive in Dawncrest. The suspects fled with valuables and a VW Polo. Picture: Reaction Unit South Africa Police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said that Verulam police were investigating a case of house robbery following an incident where a 33-year-old woman was robbed of her vehicle and personal belongings on June 23, 2023, at Dawncrest, Verulam. Ngcobo said that the victim was allegedly ambushed at her gate by the armed suspects. Reports indicated that the suspects entered the house and took the victim's vehicle and personal belongings. The vehicle was later recovered in Ntuzuma. It is alleged that four armed suspects confronted the driver of a vehicle as she was exiting her property on Sunlark Drive in Dawncrest. The suspects fled with valuables and a VW Polo. Picture: Reaction Unit South Africa WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.