Homeowner shoots dead fleeing robbery and theft suspect who stabbed him

Durban — Police are investigating charges of attempted murder and murder after a theft suspect was shot dead by the homeowner he had attacked while fleeing. Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said that Phoenix police are investigating charges of attempted murder and murder following an incident that took place in Woodview Drive at Phoenix on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

“A 60-year-old man alleged that he found an unknown suspect at his premises in possession of copper pipes. He approached him. The suspect became violent and stabbed him. The victim withdrew his firearm and allegedly shot the suspect, who died at the scene,” Gwala said. A homeowner unknowingly while in his yard was confronted by a robbery and theft suspect who attacked the victim when the homeowner attempted to defend himself and shot at the suspect. Picture: KZN VIP Protection Services KZN VIP Protection Services spokesperson Gareth Naidoo said that a fleeing robbery and theft suspect from Brentwood in Phoenix was hopping walls in an attempt to flee community members who were chasing him. Naidoo said that the homeowner, unknowingly, while in his yard, was confronted by the suspect, who attacked the victim viciously when the homeowner attempted to defend himself and shot at the suspect.

“The suspect was shortly declared deceased by medics, whilst the homeowner was being treated by KZN VIP medics. The patient had to be transported rapidly as the bleeding was excessive,” Naidoo said. Naidoo said the homeowner sustained a stab wound to one of his arms. It is believed he was stabbed while defending himself when the knife penetrated his arm. “We wish the victim a speedy recovery,” Naidoo said.

Others also joined KZN VIP in wishing the homeowner a speedy recovery and commended him for defending himself: Tim Isaacs said well done to the owner for defending himself. Anusha Peters said awesome job and said "speedy recovery to the homeowner".

Jayshree Prem said: "Homeowner, get well soon, good job." Sarika Moosa said: "Speedy recovery hero hats off to u for defending your territory."