Homeowners halt building of school damaged by floods

Durban — A group of residents halted construction at Collingwood Primary School in Wentworth on Monday, claiming compensation for damages to their property. This school was damaged by floods in 2017. Since then a contractor has been appointed to repair the damages but residents living in close vicinity to the school claimed excavations and vibrations have unsettled their foundations and caused walls to crack.

The school is bordered by Goede Hoop Street, Croton Road and Austerville Drive. Residents demanded assurance from the construction company that it will pay for the damages caused. They also vow to continue with stopping the operation until their complaints are heard.

Residents claimed their complaints, since November, fell on deaf ears. Neither have they been addressed by the construction company. Richard Wessels, Exco member, said the construction operation is cracking nearby house walls, windows, floor tiles, televisions and even damaging the road surface, due to land vibrations. This included Wessels’ home. Residents also complained about dust from the construction site. “As the community we are tired and fed up. The community is totally not against the rebuilding of the school. We just want the construction company to pay for property damages.

“The company must assess the damages and confirm the payment dates,” he said. One of the affected residents Ivan Camp, showed the Daily News how his floor tiles were damaged. Picture: Tumi Pakkies/ African News Agency (ANA) One of the affected residents, Ivan Camp, showed the Daily News how his floor tiles were damaged. “On Saturday I heard a loud noise. I came to realise there were tiles bursting because of the vibration.

“We are not fighting them, we just want them to come to us as the community and assure us that they will pay for the damages caused,” Camp said. Camp said the vibrations caused by the construction shook his home and made it difficult to watch television. eThekwini Municipality ward councillor Aubrey Snyman disputed claims that he had neglected the community on the matter.

Snyman said he is aware of their concerns and their complaints are very valid. “Their complaints are valid, the construction company must pay the community for the property damages. The community is quite correct, the construction company must address affected parties on how and when are they going to pay for the damages.” CLO of the project Charlene Houghton said: “We just had a meeting with the community members together with the constructions company and all their complaints have been addressed.

“The operations on the Collinwood primary school sites will now resume as per usual. The site manager is doesn’t want to comment on the matter.” Through Charlene the site manager said he is not willing to comment on the matter. The CLO also refused to give the site managers name further emphasizing that he is not willing to comment.