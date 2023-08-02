Hope knock-on effect on food, other necessities will be minimal amid fuel price increase

Durban — The United Association of South Africa (Uasa) says that fuel price increases are a hard pill to swallow. This is after Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe announced the adjustment of fuel prices based on current local and international factors with effect from Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

Based on current local and international factors, the fuel prices for August 2023 will be adjusted as follows: Petrol (both 93 and 95 Octane): 37c/l increase.

Diesel (0.05% sulphur): 72c/l increase.

Diesel (0.005% sulphur): 71c/l increase.

Illuminating Paraffin (wholesale): 71c/l increase.

SMNRP for IP: 95.00c/l increase.

Maximum Retail Price of LPGas: 161c/kg decrease. Uasa spokesperson Abigail Moyo said that the fuel price increases announced by the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy are a hard pill to swallow. “Workers will have to squeeze yet more money out of the dwindling amounts in their wallets, while agriculture and retailers will pass the extra expense on to consumers as they try to limit their operations costs,” Moyo said.

"Considering that the consumer price index (CPI) reading for July was the lowest in twenty months at 5.4%, we hope the knock-on effect of the fuel price increases on food and other necessities will be minimal. In the cold of winter, workers who depend on illuminating paraffin for cooking and heating will receive a double blow." She said that again, the trade union encourages its members and fellow South Africans to hang on and be money-wise. Against the economic woes faced, we have no choice but to adopt a lifestyle within our financial means.