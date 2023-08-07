Hopes for arrest of mother in murder of son by alleged hit man

Durban — Alleged hitman Lindumusa Malembe’s recorded confessions concerning a murder could be heard in the Durban High Court on Monday. Malembe is expected to stand trial for the murder of 16-year-old Minenhle Gwala in 2021. The investigating officer has been provided with recordings where Malembe confessed to the plot of the assassination of his intended hit, Sthembiso Ndlovu.

Instead, Malembe is alleged to have killed Ndlovu’s son Gwala. Ndlovu said he anticipated that eventually, his ex-fiancé would be charged in connection with their son’s murder as she had allegedly hired Malembe. Ndlovu hoped that the recordings would lead to her arrest. He said his only hope was to see his ex-fiancé on trial alongside Malembe.

Previously, police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said KwaDabeka police were investigating a case of conspiracy to commit murder. Netshiunda said a man alleged that he was approached by another man who told him that he had been hired by his ex-fiancé to assassinate him on April 25, 2021. Gwala was allegedly murdered by Malembe in 2021 in his home where he and his mother were tenants.

It is alleged that five days before Gwala’s murder, Malembe had approached Ndlovu telling him that he had been paid R35 000 by his ex-fiancé to kill him. After hearing about the plot to end his life, Ndlovu took Malembe with him to the KwaDabeka police station to open a case on the matter as Malembe had expressed that he was not a killer, but had spent the money paid to him. To Ndlovu’s shock, days after they had opened the conspiracy to commit murder case with the police, Malembe allegedly killed Gwala.

It is alleged that Gwala was stabbed to death in his room while sleeping in the home that they shared with their landlord who was Malembe’s ex-lover Ntombifikile Luthuli. The State alleges that after Malembe had a fallout with Luthuli he arrived at her locked home in February demanding entry to collect his belongings. He was found waiting outside the home by Luthuli.

“The accused then entered the house and locked the kitchen and dining room doors. The accused produced a knife and tried to bind Luthuli’s hands. “She resisted and was cut on her hands in the process. Minenhle Gwala joined Luthuli to ward off the accused who managed to break away and flee the scene … “The State alleges that on May 9, 2021, Malembe returned to the house armed with a bag of tools, including a knife and gained access to Luthuli’s premises. He entered the room where Minenhle was on the bed sleeping and assaulted and stabbed him several times. Minenhle died at the scene.”