Hospitalised Comrades runners expected to make full recovery

Durban — The three 2024 Comrades Marathon runners who are still in hospital are expected to make a full recovery, as of Monday night. That was according to a statement issued by the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) when providing its race day medical statistics.

The CMA said there were 18 884 Comrades Marathon runners on the start line on Sunday and 17 313 finishers. As a result, the 97th Comrades Marathon enjoyed a 91.68% finish rate. The marathon’s medical portfolio was ready and able to deal with any medical eventuality should any have arisen. CMA medical convener Dr Jeremy Boulter issued the medical statistics for the 2024 Comrades Marathon:

– 555 runners received medical treatment at the finish venue medical facility at Hollywoodbets Scottsville Racecourse. Of these, the majority of athletes were attended to at the main medical tent while a small percentage received R&R, rubdowns, strapping, massage and mild treatment at the St. John’s tent. – 79 patients were treated in the hospital. Of those, 31 were referred from the medical tent at the finish whilst 48 were taken directly from the route. 21 patients were hospitalised and all are doing well. Over the years, the CMA implemented extensive medical, emergency, first aid and physiotherapy provisions for its thousands of participants. Provided by Netcare 911, these much-needed medical amenities are made available at strategic positions along the route and at the finish venue.

This includes eight physiotherapy stations, a fleet of ambulances, several rapid response vehicles, a team of paramedics, a dedicated emergency helicopter, a 3-bed fully equipped ICU-type resuscitation area; a critical care emergency facility on the finish line and the St. John’s Ambulance tent. “The Comrades Marathon is known as one of the world’s toughest endurance events. The aim of our extensive medical provisions is to allow us to help a runner in just about any medical eventuality should the need arise,” Boulter said. “The majority of the runners who were attended to at the medical tent were dehydrated and exhausted. Although these are fairly minor symptoms, our medical staff had another busy Comrades race day on their hands but all within their grasp.”