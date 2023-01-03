Housebreaking suspect resisting arrest shot dead after stabbing armed response officer in the forehead

Durban — A housebreaking suspect was shot dead by an armed response officer after the suspect resisted arrest and stabbed the officer during a scuffle.
Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell said that on Monday afternoon, one of their armed response officers attended to a housebreaking incident where he found the suspect still on the premises.
Powell said that while attempting to apprehend the suspect, a scuffle broke out, which landed the officer in the hospital.
He said that just after 12pm, Marshall Security Emergency Dispatch Centre received multiple alarm activations from a client’s home on Mogul Crescent in the Effingham Heights area.
He said that multiple armed response officers were dispatched immediately and arrived on the scene within minutes.
“Our armed response officer attempted to apprehend the suspect and while doing so a scuffle broke out, during which the suspect stabbed our armed response officer on the forehead.
“Our armed response officer gave the suspect several verbal warnings to no avail as the suspect continued to advance on him; at this stage, our officer feared for his life and fired a shot in the direction of the suspect to stop the threat,” Powell said.
Powell said that Netcare 911 paramedics were dispatched to the scene and declared the suspect deceased. The Marshall Security armed response officer was treated for injuries he sustained due to the stabbing, before being transported to a nearby hospital for further medical care.
“Several stolen copper pipes and brass and steel taps were found in the suspect’s possession,” Powell said.
He said that Greenwood Park SAPS were advised and arrived on the scene a short while later.
Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said that Greenwood Park police are investigating an inquest docket after a man believed to be in his late twenties was allegedly shot by a security guard on January 2, 2022, on Mogul Crescent in Avoca.
“The suspect was reportedly shot after he allegedly stabbed a security guard who had found him in possession of stolen copper cables. The security guard was taken to hospital for medical attention,” Gwala said.
Daily News