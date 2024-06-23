How an armed robbery in Toti ended in a high-speed chase and shoot-out in Durban CBD

Durban — An armed robbery in eManzimtoti, Durban South, ended in a shoot-out in Durban central on Friday. According to ET Rapid Response managing director Tony Lokker, a business manager was robbed by armed suspects outside an establishment on Leslie Way, eManzimtoti.

“Our quick-thinking ET Tactical Response Team immediately mobilised and circulated information to members regarding the possible whereabouts of the suspects as they were travelling in Durban Central after committing the robbery,” Lokker said. “Members of the Sydenham SAPS Trio Task Team located the suspect’s vehicle, and upon attempting to pull the vehicle over, the suspects immediately opened fire, causing damage to the SAPS vehicle.” Lokker said one suspect was arrested and the victim’s belongings were recovered. However, the remaining suspects managed to escape by fleeing towards a crowded area.

“All necessary role-players attended the scene, and investigations are ongoing to trace the outstanding suspects,” he said. Lokker added: “We are thankful that no members sustained injuries during the shoot-out.” After a high-speed chase and shoot-out with police, a suspect was arrested while his two accomplices fled. Picture: ALS Paramedics Medical Services ALS Paramedics Medical Services responded to an active crime scene on Friday.

Spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said ALS Paramedics responded to numerous calls of a shooting incident which had occurred between police and alleged robbers. Paramedics were informed that a police vehicle had been shot at as well. “ALS Paramedics arrived on the scene to find SAPS in attendance with the vehicle that was used in the commission of a crime. Paramedics checked on all the members and fortunately, none of them had sustained any injuries although their vehicle had sustained multiple gunshots,” Jamieson said. Commenting on the incident, KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said provincial police arrested a suspect in connection with an armed robbery which resulted in a shoot-out with police at the corner of Albany Grove and Margaret Mncadi Avenue (Victoria Embankment) in Durban on Friday morning.

"Reports indicate that a businessman went into the bank and withdrew money, and when he arrived at the gate of his business premises in eManzimtoti he was allegedly accosted by three armed men. The suspects reportedly robbed the victim of a bag containing his belongings and a small amount of money. The bag containing the large sum of money which the man had just withdrawn was left in his vehicle," Netshiunda said. "The Sydenham Trio Crimes team spotted the suspect's vehicle at the corner of Broad Street and Victoria Embankment and with the suspects failing to stop, a high-speed chase ensued. The suspects started shooting at the police, sparking a shoot-out. The suspects' vehicle came to a halt and one suspect was arrested. A search is ongoing for two suspects who narrowly evaded arrest."