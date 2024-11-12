How Cato Ridge poultry farm is driving job creation and agricultural innovation

Durban — The Cato Ridge poultry farm, which was acquired by the eThekwini Municipality six years ago, is flourishing and boosting jobs and agricultural growth. This is according to the municipality which said the farm has made great strides in economic development, turning challenges into opportunities for job creation, business growth and agricultural innovation.

Municipal spokesperson Gugu Sisilana said the farm, purchased from Rainbow Chicken when its former owners had to retrench workers due to operational restructuring, is now a model of transformation and growth. Sisilana explained that the farm began operating as one business in 2020. Fast forward to today, and Cato Ridge is home to seven thriving businesses, producing over 120 000 birds per cycle—an increase from just 45 000 birds in its early days. It has a target of manufacturing 250 000 birds per cycle. Renovations are under way at the Cato Ridge poultry farm. | eThekwini Municipality She also said the expansion is a testament to the success of the municipality’s investment in the farm, which has seen over R6 million invested in infrastructure to ensure its ongoing functionality.

In the current 2024/25 financial year, an additional R10 million has been allocated to further upgrade the farm, with a focus on enhancing operations and expanding capacity. The upgrade, which began in July this year, includes the installation of power backup systems, additional heaters, air cooling systems, and the introduction of a low-throughput abattoir capable of slaughtering 500 birds per day. These improvements are under way and are set to be completed by June next year. View this post on Instagram A post shared by EThekwini Municipality (@ethekwinim) eThekwini Economic Development and Planning Committee chairperson Thembo Ntuli said: “We’re not just building infrastructure; we’re building opportunities.” He emphasised the importance of this project to the municipality’s long-term Agri-Business Masterplan, which aims to create thousands of jobs by 2030. “The number of jobs created by operating businesses is around 20 permanent and 60 temporary jobs, which indicates that we're on the right track. This is aligned with our goals of economic growth and job creation,” Ntuli said.

The farm’s waste management system is another innovative feature. The compost produced is donated to local farmers to enhance vegetable production, reinforcing the municipality’s commitment to sustainable farming practices. Additionally, the farm’s collaborative approach with Camperdown Poultry (Pty) Ltd has also proven successful in providing abattoir services, fostering a more inclusive and sustainable business ecosystem. Staff at the Cato Ridge poultry farm. I eThekwini Municipality Isukile Co-operatives chairperson Nonhle Mdunge, is one of the farm's first tenants.

“When we were displaced by lay-offs by our previous employer, the City welcomed us. Now our business is growing stronger every day and we supply markets across the region,” Mdunge said. Nathi Tembe of Ngwanase Chicks who previously operated from home said: “We started with just 5 000 chickens per cycle, and now we produce 28 000 chickens per cycle. The farm's proximity to local markets has been a game-changer.” In conclusion, the municipality said this success story is part of a broader municipal effort to foster agri-business growth with other initiatives like the Cottonlands Agri-Park Incubator and the Ottawa Agri-Park Incubator, both continuing to make strides. Combined, these incubators, including the Cato Ridge Agri-Park Incubator, have created over 2 000 direct and indirect jobs.