How one young woman’s focus on recycling is uplifting underserved areas

LISA WITEPSKI From trying to break into a challenging market to facing down threats and intimidation, Lehlohonolo Mphakathi’s journey as owner of recycling entity Qondobuhle SA Holdings has required outstanding grit and tenaciousness.

“Most people find it difficult to understand how a cardboard box can create an income, or even a job – but that’s the potential of recycling,” Lehlohonolo says. She started harnessing this potential while studying towards a degree in political science at Wits. Recycling had been part of her life as a learner, with both her primary and high schools running programmes that encouraged pupils to donate boxes and paper waste – but she had never thought what happened to these materials once they had been handed in.

That changed when she ran out of money for her studies: “I had to walk to my lectures, from Brixton to Braamfontein. Along the way, I’d see waste pickers collecting paper – so I asked them what they did with the waste,” Lehlohonolo recalls. That is how she came to learn that every piece of paper represented an earning opportunity. She moved quickly to create her own income stream, collecting leftover paper from her classmates and lecturers. “I came to realise that this could actually sustain me; more than providing pocket money, recycling could become a career,” she says.

Lehlohonolo approached a number of township schools to propose a partnership where profits would be shared, but 10 years ago, the idea was considered “strange”, and it was difficult to encourage new stakeholders to support her idea. Nonetheless, Lehlohonolo’s passionate attempts to educate and advocate for recycling did not go unnoticed; she soon became recognised as an expert on the topic, and was frequently called upon by various media platforms to explain her insights on the subject. This exposure led to one of the greatest opportunities of her early career, where she was invited to work with Eskom. This proved to be another instance where her resilience would prove a valuable asset: as a young black woman, her voice was often ignored by the older white colleagues she worked with.

It was frustrating, she admits, especially since she had already proved her skill – but, ultimately, their scepticism fuelled her success, as she felt determined to prove herself equal to any challenge they set. The determination forged through this process helped her through one of the most difficult periods of the company’s history, which followed after she was awarded funding from the Mpumalanga Premier Youth Fund in 2022. This should have been cause for great celebration – but, shortly after she set up Qondobuhle’s plant in White River, Lehlohonolo found herself the target of enormous backlash from the community. “At first, people from the community tried to tell me who I should hire. I refused to listen to them, because this is a private company, not a tender. They even staged a protest, then burned my machinery.”

The destruction proved so great that Lehlohonolo had to take the matter to the provincial legislature. Although Qondobuhle was unable to operate during 2023 due to the havoc caused, Lehlohonolo has refused to be cowed. “This company is about building a legacy; creating something for my children,” she states.

Now in its tenth year, and with her sons already displaying an interest in the business, it looks as though she is well on her way to achieving this goal. But Lehlohonolo is working hard to ensure that Qondobuhle benefits other youngsters, too: she is striving to extend Qondobuhle’s programmes into rural townships, and has approached a number of sector education and training authorities to introduce learnerships in recycling, again with a special focus on rural areas. She would also like to work alongside municipalities as part of the Extended Public Works Programme. Added to this, she has joined forces with corporates to host clean up campaigns and rehabilitate areas.