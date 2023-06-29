How to help families displaced by the extreme weather

Durban — Non-profit organisation FoodForward SA is calling on all South Africans to come together and lend a helping hand to those displaced by the extreme weather . FoodForward SA said that the recent onslaught of heavy rains and extreme weather in KwaZulu-Natal has left a trail of destruction. Countless families have lost their homes and are now seeking refuge and safety in local community halls.

As the affected areas grapple with the aftermath of the tornado and flooding, non-profit food redistribution organisation FoodForward SA is calling on all South Africans to come together and lend a helping hand to those in need. FoodForward SA said the South African Weather Service issuing multiple weather warnings across many parts of KZN highlighted the severity of the conditions, and urged residents to remain cautious and prepare for the challenges that the coming weather may bring. It said that with a major distribution warehouse in Pinetown, FoodForward SA is receiving and transporting donated supplies to the affected people. The NGO is appealing to all public and corporate entities to donate non-perishable groceries, blankets, mattresses, water, toiletries and baby food, to the organisation’s warehouse at 23 Gillitts Road, New Germany, Pinetown.

“What a devastating scene. Many families have been displaced and housed in local community halls. FoodForward SA is responding by providing warm meals at the community halls. Our staff are on site this morning (Wednesday) and working with disaster management and our local social partners to provide support to those in need,” said FoodForward SA managing director Andy du Plessis. “Please support our call to action to assist the people affected. We need blankets, mattresses, water, toiletries, baby food and non-perishable groceries.” For more information or to arrange an alternative donation, contact FoodForward SA at 021 531 5670 or send an email to [email protected]