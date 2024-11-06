How to keep snakes away and what attracts them: tips from Durban snake rescuer Nick Evans

Durban — Every now and then residents try to figure out ways to keep snakes at bay. As a reminder, Durban snake rescuer Nick Evans shares facts about keeping snakes away. Evans said ultimately, this is Africa, so there is always a chance of seeing a snake or some animal in your garden.

Repellents: Evans said there are no repellents that work. "Many people don't believe snake removers or researchers when we say this. Please keep in mind, we are the ones who either see first-hand how they don't work, or test how they don't work," Evans said.

“Secondly, we could make a lot more money by lying to you, selling you snake repellent products that work. “We gain nothing by telling you repellents don’t work, please remember this.” The snake rescuer said commonly used repellents are Jeyes Fluid (ship dip/ship bosh), commercial repellents, and a wide variety of plants including garlic, marigolds, and geraniums. Onions and vanilla essence may also be used.

“We remove many snakes from homes without plants, such as the cobra from Saturday,” Evans said. He said it is almost better to have trees, so snakes can hide in them rather than your home, but they do not attract snakes. “Just keep shrubs cut back from windows and tree branches cut back from your roof, to prevent easy access into your home for snakes. Keeping grass short helps,” Evans said.

Messy storerooms provide shelter for rats, followed by snakes. Rather keep them clean, and block off all access.

Piles of dumped garden refuse make for nice basking areas and good egg-laying sites. Again, try make another plan to get rid of it. “If you are one of the few people who want to attract snakes, a pond, rockery, and indigenous (scrap the exotic plants for the benefit of all nature!) flower beds lined with logs work well,” Evans added. Back to the cobra, Evans and veterinarian Dr Carla Goede worked together to remove a large Mozambique spitting cobra from an enclosed area.