How to tackle SA’s waste management challenges

Durban — Cities such as Cape Town, eThekwini and Ekurhuleni are already experiencing increases in the cost of moving waste as their landfills reach capacity. This was revealed by the Institute of Waste Management of South Africa (IWMSA) when looking at the country’s waste management challenges, goals and the road to a circular economy in 2024.

The institute said that population growth, unfunded waste services, landfill airspace depletion, inadequate waste diversion and outdated infrastructure are a few of the major challenges the South African waste industry faces this year. IWMSA president Mpendulo Ginindza said not all is lost and many positive strides are being made towards achieving a circular economy by 2030. Ginindza also said one of the biggest steps in creating an enabling environment for change was the 2008 implementation of the National Environmental Management Waste Act.

“The act’s focus was the waste management hierarchy, which encourages reducing waste to landfill. We have seen a flood of regulations in response to this. Needless to say, our legislation is among the best in the world. However, implementing and enforcing this legislation is our challenge.” Speaking on waste minimisation and public awareness, Ginindza said the issue of diminishing landfill airspace is one that South Africa continues to face – especially in major metros. She said Cape Town, eThekwini, and Ekurhuleni are already experiencing increases in the cost of moving waste as their landfills reach capacity. The focus still falls too much on waste management with not enough attention given to actual waste minimisation.

“In most cases, the waste collection and disposal company provides that service, yet it is not their core business,” Ginindza explained and added that households are generally not ‘separating at source’, with waste pickers doing only some of that work. “Education and awareness also need to be driven in schools. This situation requires everyone’s involvement, from households to business.” Ginindza added that another area the institute believes can be improved is partnerships and collaborations.

“South Africa must emphasise the need to develop capacity, not only locally, but also in the region. We miss out on funding opportunities, not because there is no need to fund projects, but because there is no capacity or capability.” When tackling the topics of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) and e-waste diversion, Ginindza said partnerships between the government and private sector are yielding results – such as producer responsibility organisations implementing and expanding programmes for waste diversion. “Part of their role is to work with municipalities to build infrastructure for managing waste,” Ginindza said.

“EPR regulations have also been implemented and producers are now responsible for the entire lifecycle of their products, which includes their waste management. Although EPR does not solve all the country’s waste management problems, it is a crucial tool. “In South Africa, EPR focuses on waste picker integration and circular economy. We should therefore acknowledge the role waste pickers have played in waste diversion.” She said that a lot of effort was also made to make people aware of the dangers of e-waste.

“It is now restricted from being disposed of to landfill, with a Waste from Electrical and Electronic Equipment policy under development. It will guide and help drive proper disposal and recycling.” Ginindza added that small businesses that want to make sure they comply, can reach out to the IWMSA. “We provide support through our training programmes and engaging different stakeholders through seminars and conferences. By supporting the waste sector, we can ensure proper waste management and maintain a clean environment.”