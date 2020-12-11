How transport operators will manage festive season travelling as second wave of Covid-19 hits

Durban - WITH South Africa breaching the 6 000 mark for Covid-19 cases, which was announced as the second wave of infections by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, stakeholders in the transport industry will have to make adjustments on how they are going to operate during the festive season. This is as many South Africans are expected to travel home over the holiday season. One of the popular modes of public transport for the festive season are minibus taxis and the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) KwaZulu-Natal said they would ensure strict regulations are adhered to. Santaco said they would also be conducting roadblocks in four key areas across the province to ensure compliance. Santaco office manager Sifiso Shangase said: “Because people will be confined within a small space for hours, we, together with the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) and the provincial Department of Transport, will have roadblocks to ensure passengers and drivers are following regulations.

“The roadblocks will be in Pietermaritzburg, Ladysmith, Empangeni and the R56 between Umzimkhulu and Umkomaas. We will conduct screening as well as provide sanitizers and masks for long distance passengers who don't have them.”

In a statement, Comair announced the resumption of British Airways domestic flights and all routes with the exception of the Port Elizabeth to Durban route.

Comair CEO Glenn Orsmond said passengers will have more options including lounge offerings, frequent flyer benefits and business class offerings. Strict measures will be followed as they have their SLOW lounges at the Cape Town and Durban terminals.

Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) KZN spokesperson Collin Naidoo said strict precautions would be followed.

“Precautions and safety have always been a priority at all stages of the national lockdown and there will be more stringent measures on the number of people entering the airport building. We expect more people to be travelling so there will be more screenings as well.”

