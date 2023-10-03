‘Howick will be shut down with or without permission’

Durban — The ANC Youth League in KwaZulu-Natal has vowed to bring uMngeni Local Municipality to a grinding halt on Thursday – irrespective of whether permission was granted or not. The youth league has demanded the immediate resignation of mayor Chris Pappas following allegations that his fiancé Jean-Pierre Prinsloo’s uMngeni Tourism organisation illegally benefited from the municipality because of his relationship with the mayor.

Speaking to the Daily News on Monday, ANCYL provincial convener Mqondisi Duma dismissed the notion that the march could not go ahead on Monday because of the court interdict. He said the youth league did not need anyone’s permission to shut down uMngeni Local Municipality. He said they canned their plans because of the invitation to join a prayer by Nazareth Baptist Church leader Inkosi Mduduzi Shembe at Dr Zweli Mkhize’s homestead in Willowvale in Pietermaritzburg. Duma added that it was not true that the shutdown was planned for on Monday, saying they had planned to open corruption charges against the mayor.

He said, “Come what may, on Thursday nothing will move out or get into Howick town because of the shutdown”. Duma further stated that he only learnt about the court order on social media and got the papers on Monday when he reached the office, adding they were not worried about the court papers and had sent them to their legal team to look at them. In a statement issued by the municipality on Sunday night, it said it had successfully interdicted the ANCYL from proceeding with a shutdown.

Mayor Pappas said the municipality, after seeing the advertisement on social media about the shutdown, had to go to court to protect property and lives. He said the Gatherings Act provisions were not followed and there was evidence which showed that there was a threat of violence and chaos. On Monday, law enforcement officers were on high alert in and around Howick, but no incidents were reported.

Reacting to the youth league’s threat that it would march without permission, Pappas said the municipality would be compelled to take all necessary actions to uphold the rule of law, especially if assets were at risk. He added that the municipality was not in possession of any valid notice for the Thursday march. “In addition, if there is unlawful behaviour that threatens property or life, it is our duty to act.”

Last week, former DA provincial leader Sizwe Mchunu wrote to Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka asking her to investigate allegations against Pappas after it emerged that his fiancé’s company received favours from the municipality. The public protector’s office has confirmed the receipt of the complaint and said it was looking into the matter. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.