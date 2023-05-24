Independent Online
Independent Online | Dailynews
Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Huge hike in cost of dairy products, says Statistics SA

Statistics SA said annual inflation for food and non-alcoholic beverages eased to 13,9% in April from 14,0% in March. l DAVID RITCHIE/AFRICAN NEWS AGENCY (ANA)

Published 1h ago

Durban — The price of milk, eggs and cheese products saw the largest rise since January 2009, according to Statistics South Africa.

The statistician-general and head of Statistics South Africa (Stats SA), Risenga Maluleke said the annual price increase of the products was 14.5%.

He added that the average price of a 2-litre carton of fresh full-cream milk increased from R30.14 to R35.88 in the 12 months to April. Over the same period, the average price of a kilogram of cheddar cheese climbed from R118.24 to R135.11, and a tray of six eggs from R20.38 to R21.59.

Annual inflation for food and non-alcoholic beverages eased to 13.9% in April from 14.0% in March. The bread and cereals price index increased by 20,8% in the 12 months to April, slightly higher than March’s reading of 20.3%, but lower than the recent peak of 21.8% recorded in January.

Maluleke said on average, vegetables were 23.1% more expensive in April 2023 compared with April 2022. This is the highest annual rate since November 2007 – more than 15 years ago. Products pushing up the rate include onions (up 52.8%), carrots (up 29.8%), peppers (up 25.0%) and potatoes (up 24.4%).

“Annual consumer inflation slowed to 6,8% in April from 7.1% in March. This is the lowest reading since May 2022, when the rate was 6.5%. The monthly change in the consumer price index (CPI) was 0.4% in April 2023,” he said.

Moreover, he said the annual inflation for food and non-alcoholic beverages eased to 13.9% in April from 14.0% in March. He said the bread and cereals price index increased by 20.8% in the 12 months to April, slightly higher than March’s reading of 20.3%, but lower than the recent peak of 21.8% recorded in January.

“Coffee lovers are feeling the pinch too. Annual inflation for non-alcoholic beverages was 10.4% in April, the highest rate since January 2010,” he said. Maluleke, said products that registered higher than average price changes were ground coffee or beans up 17.8%, instant coffee (up 14.8%), dairy blends (up 19.2%) and fruit juices (up 16.5%).

“Meat and oils and fats are bucking the trend. Those who enjoy their steak will be glad to know that meat inflation slowed for a second consecutive month, cooling to 9.5% from 10.6% in March. Inflation for oils and fats slowed for an eighth consecutive month, tumbling from 16.0% in March to 9.9% in April. The last time this rate was in single-digit territory was November 2020,” he added.

