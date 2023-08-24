‘I am humbled by the attention’, says police officer after TikToker asks SA to help her find him, her crush

Durban — A South African Police Services constable said he was humbled by the attention after a TikToker asked South Africa to help her find him because he was her crush. She had never had a crush before. Constable Martin van der Westhuizen went viral after he was recorded while attending a colleague’s funeral in Vosloorus, a township in Gauteng, in July.

TikToker Mercy Nous, @mercy_nous, posted the video captioned: “I have never had a crush my entire life, please don’t ruin it for me please, this is my crush hleng🤭😝#ifellinlovewithsomebody #fyp #fy #fypシ #fypage #SAPS #saps.” The video has been liked more than 9 000 times, it has more than 600 comments, and has been shared more than 200 times. #fyp #fy #fypシ #fypage #SAPS #saps ♬ Follow mee - dabaddestbarbb🥷🏽💕 @mercy_nous I have never had a crush my entire life, please don't ruin it for me please, this is my crush hleng🤭😝 #ifellinlovewithsomebody In her comments, Lethu Gumede tagged Van der Westhuizen and said, “come see here, young man”. Nous replied that they found him in a day.

On Wednesday this week, Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Amanda van Wyk said Van der Westhuizen, who wears his SAPS uniform with pride, became an internet sensation. This was evident in the video that made him go viral. Van Wyk said that a video depicting a neatly dressed member in uniform attending a funeral service of a colleague on July 29, 2023, in Vosloorus, is currently trending on social media platforms. The video, which has garnered over 200 000 views, was posted on TikTok by a community member who admires how the member conducted himself in his uniform.

Van der Westhuizen said: “I am humbled by the attention - It is an honour to wear a police uniform, because it is my calling. It gives me great pleasure to serve and protect my community.” “Constable Martin van der Westhuizen pursued his childhood dream of becoming a police officer just after he completed matric in 2010. He applied to join the service on numerous occasions, and was finally enlisted in 2018, and completed the Basic Police Development Learning Programme (BPDLP) at SAPS Academy Tshwane,” Van Wyk said. “With just over five years of service, van der Westhuizen boasts of two Certificates of Commendation he received from the National Commissioner in 2019 and 2021, respectively, for exemplary service delivery.”

Van Wyk added that SAPS members are bound to adhere to the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa to ensure a safe and secure environment for all. In addition, ethical policing demands that a member acts with integrity, respects diversity, abide by the law, strive for service excellence and public approval during the execution of his or her duties. She also said that SAPS Gauteng is calling on all youth between the ages of 18 and 35 who are in possession of a matric certificate, do not have a criminal record and are passionate about serving their country, like Constable Martin van der Westhuizen, to apply before August 31, 2023. “Join the SAPS, your country needs you!” Van Wyk said.