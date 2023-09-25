I am ready to serve as KZN premier - Pappas

Durban — The Democratic Alliance’s appointment of uMngeni Local Municipality mayor Christopher Pappas as its KwaZulu-Natal premier candidate was a plan to introduce a Western Cape-style of management into the province. Announcing Pappa’s premiership candidacy at the Durban City hall steps on Monday, DA leader John Steenhuisen said there were many people who were flocking to the Western Cape from KwaZulu-Natal in order to access better services under the only DA province-run in the country.

Steenhuisen emphasised that there was no longer the need for people to leave to the Western Cape because Pappas would manage the province, similar to how the DA manages Western Cape. Delivering his acceptance speech, Pappas pledged to rescue the province from corruption, and urged everyone to join him and vote for the DA in the next year's election. "I feel honoured to be chosen. I will stop corruption, and I urge each and every one of you to join me in rescuing the province. Hopelessness and fear are choices, so to overcome them, we must summon our courage. Now, more than ever, it is time to be fearless and to take up responsibility to create a new future," said Pappas.

The 32 year-old mayor will be the first youngest premier in the province since 1994, if elected. His appointment appeared to be a done deal since no one from the party contested the position to allow him an automatic choice. Party provincial leader Francois Rogers and provincial chairperson, deputy provincial chairperson Sithembiso Ngema, did not apply for the position and threw their weight behind Pappas. His popularly gained momentum soon after he took over as the mayor of uMngeni Local Municipality. His added advantage is also how he speaks isiZulu fluently, which will enable him to campaign in the rural areas of the province where the language is mostly spoken. uMngeni Municipality is a local municipality within the uMgungundlovu District Municipality in the KwaZulu-Natal province.