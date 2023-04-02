I am still a councillor, says suspended Abaqulusi Local Municipality mayor Mncedisi Maphisa of the IFP

Durban — Former IFP-led Abaqulusi Local Municipality mayor Mncedisi Maphisa has clarified his presence in the municipality following the outcry of the ANC in the region.
In a statement issued by the ANC’s Mzala Nxumalo (Zululand) regional leadership, the party said it was “flabbergasted after seeing the suspended former mayor lurking in the shadows of the municipal offices with his roving eyes”.
It said despite the overwhelming evidence of sexual misconduct against Maphisa, the IFP was showing women a middle finger.
The ANC in the region can confirm that our councillors raised objections to the municipal manager who allowed Maphisa to chair the finance committee and planning committee meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.
“It is becoming abundantly clear that the IFP’s announcement of Maphisa’s suspension was a cheap public relations gimmick aimed at pulling a wool over the eyes of South Africans,” said the ANC.
In his response, Maphisa said he was never expelled but was recalled only as a mayor, adding that he was still an executive committee member and member of the finance committee which was why he chaired the meetings of the committee.
“The ANC in the region was being used by a local IFP leader here in Vryheid,” said Maphisa
Last month the IFP said it had suspended Maphisa and had asked him to take leave from municipal duties with immediate effect. There were no further details about when Maphisa’s suspension would be lifted and what would happen after the suspension lapsed.
His suspension followed a leaked recording where he allegedly used offensive sexual remarks about women in a meeting, calling himself the only bull in the kraal.
