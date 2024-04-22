I am still a loyal MK Party member – Ngidi

Durban — Despite being unceremoniously removed as the KwaZulu-Natal uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) provincial co-ordinator, Nhlanhla Ngidi says he is still loyal to it. Speaking to the Daily News on Sunday evening, the former provincial director-general under the ANC-led government said he was committed to the party and would continue campaigning.

“I do not know the reason why the party removed me as the provincial co-ordinator. You can ask them for the reasons but I will continue campaigning for the party to win the elections,” Ngidi said. He was removed from his position on Thursday, a day after representing the party in the signing of the code of conduct by all the parties that will be contesting elections in the province. He is the latest casualty of what the party describes as internal restructuring which saw the disbandment of the entire youth structure under the fiery and controversial Bonginkosi Khanyile two weeks ago. There is talk in the party ranks that the party had conducted its internal vetting processes and discovered that there were members that were secretly deployed by the ANC to spy. The ANC denied any link with the MKP.

A top senior leader of the MKP told the Daily News that in the next few days the party will announce the removal of certain people from its national and provincial lists whom it had discovered were spies. In a meeting that was recently held in the Royal hotel in Durban, former president Jacob Zuma is said to have announced that there were ANC spies within the party. He is also said to have told the meeting that the relationship between the All African Alliance Movement (AAAM) has ended. The organisation which was founded by various church denominations was the first to endorse the MKP. “This is not restructuring but cleansing. Wait for a few days and you will see more removals,” said the member.