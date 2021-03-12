’I will remember him as a father’: MEC Dube-Ncube pays tribute to Zulu king

Durban - KZN leader of government Business and MEC for finance Nomusa Dube-Ncube expressed her sadness following the passing of King Goodwill Zwelithini on Friday morning. Dube-Ncube said she had worked closely with His Majesty in her previous portfolios. “I worked with him very closely in my previous portfolios. I will remember him as a father,” said Dube-Ncube. “I recall that years ago, when intolerance threatened the fragile peace that had been achieved after years of political violence here in the province, Isilo brought together leaders from all political parties.” King Goodwill Zwelithini and then Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube during the uLwaluko Homecoming Ceremony which was held in Kokstad in the Harry Gwala district municipality back in 2018. | SUPPLIED

Dube-Ncube said His Majesty had been emphasising the importance of putting all South Africans first in anything leaders of government do. Indeed, KwaZulu-Natal has made progress over the years.

She said during his hospital stay, we all prayed for his recovery and that God grants His Majesty more strength so that he would continue to be the champion of unity of all our people.

“I will always remember His Majesty for his dedication towards the creation of sustainable livelihoods and rural development,” said Dube-Ncube.

“His message that ordinary members of society should be an integral part of the fight for the eradication of poverty rang very loud.”

She said Isilo interacted with various leaders and sectors of society to encourage the uptake of our programmes as a government. These include programmes such as creation of wealth, fighting diseases, farming, provision of human settlement and rural development.

She also said that in all platforms, His Majesty always mobilised institutions of traditional leadership, captains of industry, church leaders and other stakeholders in our society. He always told them to work with this government to drive socio-economic development and create wealth for this nation.

“He was exemplary in advocating for socially responsible conduct and we will always appreciate his firm stand against drunkenness and substance abuse,” said Dube-Ncube.

“May His Soul Rest in Peace.”

Daily News