ICYMI: St Augustine's Hospital shut down after 66 test positive

Durban - THE Health Department and Netcare have effectively shut down Netcare St Augustine’s Hospital after 66 people, including staff and patients, tested positive for Covid-19. Premier Sihle Zikalala said yesterday that 48 staff and 18 patients had tested positive for the virus after the hospital went into a lockdown last Friday. He said the numbers were concerning and they had asked for a detailed examination of how the cases were managed at the hospital. “At least 112 staff members have been tested at the hospital. This includes nurses, cleaners and administrative personnel. There are currently 74 patients still in the facility. As of last week, StAugustine’s Hospital has stopped taking in new patients, as per a directive that we issued to them. Patients are being discharged or moved to other facilities. All those in the facility are currently being tested in preparation for the next moves regarding this hospital, which will come from either the Minister or MEC for Health,” said Zikalala. He believed they were dealing with the challenge, mitigating it and assisting and ensuring that the infected were treated as early as possible.

“If you compare fatalities, those who are passing on and those who are being discharged, you’ll agree that the progress is there,” said Zikalala.

Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane- Zulu said their investigation into StAugustine’s had revealed that private hospitals might not be following Covid-19 protocols.

“Of the deaths that came from KZN, five are linked to this particular hospital and it is quite concerning,” said Simelane-Zulu.

She said they were in consultation with the hospital management and the Netcare Group. She said those patients who could go home were discharged and only one ward remained open to treat positive patients.

“Immediately once everyone is well and has left the facility, we are going to have to quarantine the whole hospital so that we make sure that a week or so after quarantine it will be safe again to use,” said Simelane-Zulu.

On Monday, authorities would meet with the chief executives of private hospitals in the province to streamline the protocols and have a proper way of engaging with each other, she said.

Netcare Group chief executive officer Dr Richard Friedland said they were saddened by the four Covid-19 associated deaths at St Augustine’s Hospital.

“We fully understand and empathise with the concerns regarding the serious situation at Netcare St Augustine’s Hospital, and we wish to assure patients, staff, doctors and the community that all efforts and resources are being directed at containing the outbreak and keeping everyone safe,” he said.

Daily News