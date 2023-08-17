IEC and municipality honour and empower women in KZN

Durban — Umzimkhulu women gathered to not only celebrate Women’s month, but to honour their heroic involvement in society as a whole and be empowered at Umzimkhulu TVET College on Wednesday. Harry Gwala District Municipality, in partnership with the KwaZulu-Natal Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), hosted the commemoration of the Women's month event.

The event was aimed at equip women on ways to empower themselves, occupy their roles in civil societies, the political sphere,economic and social development. Provincial electoral officer Ntombifuthi Masinga said the aim is to encourage young women to not only participate as voters but also contest as candidates whenever there are government elections. “Our objective is to encourage young women to participate in elections both as voters and candidates.

“The female voters make up 55 % of the voters' role in South Africa. “But when we look at how that translates to women becoming candidates it does not corporate. So we were encouraging them that they need to also participate in becoming candidates whenever there is a government elections,” said Masinga. Deputy mayor of Harry Gwala District Municipality Nosisa Jojozi emphasised that young women has a long way to go in playing their role in improving this country.

“The role women play in society is vital because women are heroic in many ways from handling households, to being mothers, wives and having to holding different positions at workplaces. There is a gap to be filled by young women in the development and improvement of South Africa as a whole,” said Jojozi. Jojozi also highlighted that younger women are fortunate enough to be that generation that is digital which makes communication and engaging more easy than it used to be. Encouraging them to dominate women representation in different spheres. She concluded by expressing his excitement at being part of the Harry Gwala District Municipality Council, which is dominated by women. And encourage young women are to dominate women representation in different spheres.