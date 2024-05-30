IEC, parties pleased about trouble-free voting in PMB

Durban — Voters in Pietermaritzburg opted for an early arrival at polling stations in order to make their mark, with many expressing satisfaction at the trouble-free voting process. Ntombi Shezi was happy to cast her vote at Sinamuva Primary School in Imbali Township, Pietermaritzburg, a venue that holds a special place in her heart.

“I have been voting here since 1994 and it is always nice to visit my old school, even if it is only for a moment, and reflect,” she said. She was happy that the line had moved swiftly. For Nhlanhla Gcwabaza, an uMkhonto weSizwe Party activist in Pietermaritzburg, the voting process had gone well without any problems.

Gcwabaza said he had been awake since 2am visiting a number of voting stations to ensure that there was no fiddling with the voting material. Outside Sinamuva Primary, one of the voting stations, both ANC and MK Party members were urging people to vote, with some handing out paraphernalia, including T-shirts. SACP leader Dr Blade Nzimande outside a voting station in Dambuza, Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday. | SIBUSISO MBOTO SACP leader Dr Blade Nzimande also expressed satisfaction with the voting process after casting his vote in Dambuza.

“For me, voting brings a lot of emotions because I think of those that died for us to be able to exercise this right. That is why it is one thing that I do not take for granted and my appeal is that none of us should,” he said. Nzimande was also pleased with the smooth running of the process. “Now that I have voted, I am doing the rounds just to see whether everything is in order, and so far all is going well,” he added.