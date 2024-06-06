IFP and MK Party cosying up

Durban — As the coalition talks are officially unfolding behind the scenes, the top brass of the IFP and uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) are said to be edging close to clinching a power deal to govern KwaZulu-Natal. The province was hung with the newly formed MKP bagging 45% of the votes and unseating the ANC as the ruling party in KZN, a position the ANC has held for 20 years after dislodging the IFP in 2004.

The MKP won 37 seats in the 80-seater provincial legislature, while the IFP secured 15, the ANC 14, the DA 11, the EFF two and the NFP one seat. On Tuesday, senior leaders of the MKP met in Nkandla, where MKP leader Jacob Zuma lives. “We are having discussions with key political parties in KZN. We want to make sure that we have the right partners to govern this province,” said an MKP leader, who is not authorised to talk to the media.

“We met in Nkandla on Tuesday to talk about it. We are talking with many political parties but our priority is the more than 12 million residents of the province,” said an MKP member. While the MKP and the IFP are cosying up, there are attempts to derail the would-be partnership. An IFP leader in KZN said there was a strong revolt inside the party amid speculation that the party was likely to band with the DA to topple the MKP. According to the leader, who wished to remain anonymous for fear of reprisal, the IFP was on the verge of collapse as members threatened its top brass with mass resignations if it went into a coalition with the DA.

“I can tell you now that we will not go into any coalition with the DA. If that happens, the IFP will collapse. Many leaders are against that move,” said the IFP councillor from uMsinga. The Constitution stipulates that a government be formulated in 14 days following last week's watershed election. The Daily News understands that another meeting is expected to take place on Friday to be chaired by Zuma himself.

MKP spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela would not be drawn into commenting about the horse-trading that is taking place behind the scenes. “We can’t disclose what’s happening and who we are talking to but I can say that we have discussions that are at an advanced stage,” he said. There is also unconfirmed speculation that Zuma’s daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, was also eyeing the position of premier in KZN. Other insiders who spoke to the Daily News said Zuma’s nephew Mandla Gcaba, a well-known Durban-based businessman, is also tipped to be the next premier.

An IFP leader in KZN who did not wish to be named told the Daily News that the deal between the party and the MKP could see IFP provincial chairperson Thami Ntuli becoming the next MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs or Finance. IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa could not be reached for comment. Political analyst Professor Bheki Mngomezulu said the likelihood of an IFP-MKP coalition rested on how the parties’ leadership agreed.

“There are many parties that are talking behind the scenes. But it will all depend on what the senior leaders decide. But democracy should be at the centre of all the coalition talks.” Another analyst, Thobani Zikalala, said: “Anything is possible at this point. We'll have to wait and see what happens in the coming days. But the will of the people should be the common denominator in all the talks …” WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.