IFP casts doubt on KZN peace initiative with ANC

Durban — The IFP in KwaZulu-Natal has poured cold water on the ANC and its alliance partners’ call for a cleansing ceremony to achieve lasting peace in the province. Reacting to the ANC/SACP/ Cosatu joint media briefing on Tuesday where the formations announced a wide-ranging programme to make peace, IFP provincial chairperson Thami Ntuli said that, as much his party supported the initiative, it was concerned that the same had failed in the past.

Ntuli called on the ANC-led alliance to reflect on why this initiative has failed after so many calls by IFP founder, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, to end hostilities between the parties. He said as it was not the first time such a call was made, it was important to look at what had stalled the process to ensure that it did not become another talk shop. Ntuli said it was important for the people involved in the organisation of the event to look at issues such as the renaming of Mangosuthu Highway in uMlazi's Griffiths Mxenge, as well as the renaming of the ANC Zululand region with ANC/SACP stalwart Mzala Nxumalo’s name to see whether it would impede a true reconciliation between the ANC and the IFP.

“As this is not the first call for peace between us and the ANC, we wish the public to know it was some of the issues I raised above which derailed this long overdue initiative because the ANC had resisted addressing these concerns. “People should not forget that Prince Buthelezi has on many occasions called for true reconciliation between the ANC and the IFP, but to date, nothing has materialised because the ANC lacked honesty. We call on the ANC to walk the talk,” said Ntuli. SACP provincial second deputy secretary Bheki Shandu said the alliance had left every concern to the team that would lead the cleansing ceremony to ensure that no one was left out when the event finally took place.