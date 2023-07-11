IFP claims ANC tactics an attempt at stealing

Durban — The IFP has condemned what it called the ANC’s “underhanded tactics to steal” the uMfolozi and uMhlathuze municipalities from its control. The IFP was responding to the ANC in Musa Dladla Region, King Cetshwayo District, in which the ANC alleged that on July 5 the ANC Musa Dladla Regional leadership was made aware of a sinister plot and murder attempt on one of its councillors at his home in uMfolozi Municipality.

It is alleged that the perpetrators entered councillor Ntombela’s ward 7,eMabhuyeni Branch, home and fired multiple gunshots. Not only was the councillor’s life at risk but also those of his family. “As the ANC we are in dismay of this incident amid the ANC’s attempts at retaining power in the said municipality. Though we are deeply saddened, we are also grateful that councillor Ntombela and his family’s lives were spared with no one sustaining any injuries,” said ANC Musa Dladla regional spokesperson Nomnotho Lembede. In response, the IFP in King Cetshwayo District expressed its deep concern over the recent wave of councillor murders and assassination attempts.

This after an African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) councillor in the uMhlathuze Municipality, John Myaka, was murdered while conducting a sermon in his church a fortnight ago. Councillor Myaka was apparently working with the IFP in the coalition in uMhlathuze Municipality. “Just a few days ago, we again mourned the loss of another IFP councillor, Killer Mkhwanazi, in uMkhanyakude District Municipality. These incidents are alarming and must be strongly condemned,” said IFP King Cetshwayo District Secretary Tobias Gumede.

Gumede added: “It is surprising to hear the ANC claiming that it is on the verge of taking control in uMfolozi Municipality and uMhlathuze Municipality, both of which are led by the IFP. “In uMfolozi Municipality, the IFP is a majority party and does not require coalition partners to govern.Furthermore, in uMhlathuze, the ANC made repeated attempts to lure the late councillor Myaka, even offering him a mayoral position, which he declined, remaining loyal to the IFP until he was tragically murdered.” WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.