IFP condemns the killing of leader

Durban — The IFP in KwaZulu-Natal has strongly condemned the killing of its interim secretary Mthokozisi Nguqunguqu Sithole. Sithole was shot and killed at Weenen outside Estcourt in the north-west of KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday according to IFP.

In a statement issued by Thami Ntuli, the party provincial chairperson and premier candidate, he expressed his shock at the alarming increase in the targeted killings of politicians, ahead of this year’s general elections. Ntuli described Sithole as a dedicated leader, adding the reprehensible act is a direct attack on democratic values. “The loss of Sithole is not only painful to his family but the loss has been deeply felt by the entire community of Mbabazane and the IFP as a whole. His untimely demise is particularly painful as we collectively strive to liberate this province from the grips of the current administration’s corruption and arrogance. As we mourn the loss of a dedicated leader, the IFP remains resolute in its commitment to fostering a political environment that values the principles of democracy, justice, and unity,” read the statement.

The IFP called on law-enforcement agencies to leave no stone unturned in decisively dealing with this matter, ensuring that the perpetrators are apprehended and swiftly brought to justice. The party said it recognises the need for unity and tolerance among fellow politicians, community members, and all stakeholders in society and in the face of this tragedy, it called upon citizens who may have witnessed the incident to courageously step forward and provide any relevant information to the police. Sithole's murder marred the Electoral Commission's of SA final voter registration which ends on Sunday. Estcourt, especially Weenen and Wembezi township used to be violence hotspots especially during the election time. Government had previously deployed the army during elections in the areas.