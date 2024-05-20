IFP confident of a win after successful rally in ANC stronghold

Durban — The IFP is high on confidence after staging a successful rally at King Zwelithini Stadium in uMlazi, which is an ANC stronghold in eThekwini. Thousands of IFP supporters braved the blazing sun and filled up the 15 000-seater stadium during the party’s eThekwini Mega Rally that was addressed by the party’s premier candidate, Thami Ntuli.

Ntuli is also the chairperson of the IFP in KwaZulu-Natal and the mayor of the King Cetshwayo District Municipality. He unveiled his plans to “rebuild and transform” the coastal province if the IFP dislodged the ANC from the provincial government at the elections. “People of eThekwini and KwaZulu-Natal, please give us a chance to change your lives,” said Ntuli.

He lambasted the ANC government, saying it was failing to create jobs for young people. The province was in ruins and its reputation was in tatters, said Ntuli. “It is time for us to stand and fix the damage that has been caused by the ANC government since 1994,” said Ntuli.

He added: “We have given the ANC enough time now. They have been governing for 30 years but what have we got in return? We have been getting poorer and poorer.” “Only the IFP can restore the reputation of eThekwini and the province,” said Ntuli. The 49-year-old IFP or Three Elephants, as the party is nicknamed, was fighting to win back the province that it lost to the ANC in 2004.

Ntuli said it was the dream of the late party founder Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi for him to be the party’s premier candidate for KZN. He added that the IFP government would swiftly disband the council of eThekwini municipality if the party was elected to power. “The city is riddled with corruption. And the first thing we’ll do if we are elected will be to disband the council and elect a new leadership of the municipality,” said Ntuli.

Turning to the burning issue of illegal foreigners, Ntuli said: “We will make sure that we eject foreign nationals if we take power and make sure that we prioritise local.” IFP’s premier candidate Thami Ntuli addressed the party’s supporters during a rally at King Zwelithini Stadium in uMlazi, which is an ANC stronghold in eThekwini. Picture: Lungani Zungu The IFP government would eradicate gravel roads and potholes across the province, he said. “We will also create jobs for the people of this province by training people in relevant skills that will make them self-sufficient.”

The IFP would also revive the Ithala Bank, formed in 1958 by the then KwaZulu government, he said. He promised that the IFP government would nurse the ailing public health system back to health. “We will build more clinics in townships and rural areas to make health care accessible to everyone.”

Nepotism will not be tolerated under the IFP government, promised Ntuli. In a bid to evoke the spirit of Mangosuthu Buthelezi, a video of him singing was played, much to the delight of the party’s faithful. In the 2019 national general election, the IFP managed 16% of the votes, translating to only 13 seats in the provincial legislature, behind the ANC’s 44 seats after the ruling party bagged 54%.

Upping the stakes was the ultimate control of the province of KwaZulu-Natal’s budget of R150 billion. The IFP has teamed up with other parties including the DA to elbow the ANC out of the government. Buoyant bare-breasted young maidens, clad in traditional regalia, entered the stadium chanting traditional songs.

Hoisting sticks, amabutho made a grand entrance walking around the stadium chanting traditional songs. KZN, a province that had seen a single-party domination in the form of the ANC since 2004, was for the first time poised to be hung, with no party mustering an outright majority. The ANC was fighting to retain the province amid the onslaught from its opposition parties.

The party deployed its president, Cyril Ramaphosa, to KZN from Friday until Sunday. Just over 27.6 million votes are up for grabs nationally. Of this, 5.7 million were from KZN.

Ntuli went to the crucial rally with a high-powered team including IFP deputy president Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi and secretary-general Siphosethu Ngcobo. Buthelezi likened the ANC to the apartheid government. “I am likening the ANC to that of apartheid government because the ANC government has failed to change the lives of the people.”

“Let us do this for Shenge (late party president Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi)”. The IFP will hold its last rally ahead of the elections in Richards Bay on Sunday. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.