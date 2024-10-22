IFP defends R30 million Oppenheimer donation amid political scrutiny

Durban — The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) President Velenkosini Hlabisa has defended the party’s long-standing relationship with the wealthy Oppenheimer family, who donated R30 million to the IFP, before the May 29 elections. At a press conference held in Durban on Monday, Hlabisa said he was responding to continued references about an IFP funded by the Oppenheimers. Hlabisa said that the IFP remained proud of its decades-long friendship with the Oppenheimer family, which resulted, for example, in the construction of the Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT), which opened in 1979.

The financial support was delivered in two instalments of R15 million by Jonathan and Nicholas Oppenheimer, raising questions among critics about potential influences on party policy and direction. “This relationship has led to monumental developments, such as establishing the university, a beacon of hope for many young South Africans," Hlabisa said. During Hlabisa's reflection on the first 100 days since the inception of the Government of National Unity (GNU) and its provincial offshoots, he praised the cooperative governance model adopted in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, where no party garnered a clear majority in the May elections.

“The IFP entered the 2024 elections knowing that it would be the most crucial election since the dawn of our democracy,” Hlabisa said. Turning to his role as Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), Hlabisa outlined several significant measures taken during his initial period in office, with a focus on repairing struggling municipalities. “Notably, we resolved the Emfuleni Local Municipality's R8.7 billion debt crisis with Eskom, ensuring that essential salaries could be paid,” he said.

Hlabisa further highlighted the extension of public comment deadlines on key bills and improvements in the Disaster Management System to bolster resilience against natural disasters. “While we are pleased with our progress, this is merely the beginning,” said Hlabisa. The discussion extended to the achievements of other IFP representatives in the GNU, including Deputy President Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi, who had successfully signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Chandler Institute of Governance.

This was aimed at exchanging knowledge and refining capacity in public administration. Buthelezi is the Minister of Public Service and Administration (DPSA). Hlabisa said the MoU establishes a framework for collaboration between the DPSA and the Singapore-based institute, emphasising areas such as knowledge exchange and capacity-building in public administration.

Further, Hlabisa praised the initiatives led by Mkhuleko Hlengwa, the Deputy Minister of Transport, who has been active in promoting safety and gender equality within the aviation sector through the National Aviation Gender Summit. “The ensuing traffic inspections and oversight of licensing centres illustrate the IFP’s commitment to public safety and accountability,” said Hlabisa. As the IFP navigates its governance role, Hlabisa acknowledged the efforts of Thamsanqa Ntuli, IFP provincial chairperson and Premier of KwaZulu-Natal.

“Ntuli has made significant strides in his first 100 days in office to meet the IFP’s manifesto commitments by outlining a comprehensive plan to drive inclusive growth, job creation, and stabilise public finances,” said Hlabisa. In the wake of ongoing geopolitical tensions, Hlabisa also took a moment to address the conflict between Israel and Palestine, expressing the IFP’s condemnation of escalating violence in those regions and reiterating his party’s commitment to peace and stability both locally and globally. The IFP is among the ten parties of the GNU nationally, led by President Cyril Ramaphosa. The Jacob Zuma-led uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP), and the EFF, led by Julius Malema, were the notable parties that were not part of the GNU and GPUs in KZN and Gauteng.