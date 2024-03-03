IFP hails police for arrest of alleged AKA and Tibz killers

Durban — The IFP has applauded police following arrests in the murders of South African rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes and his friend chef Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane. This comes after Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi, 30, Lindani Zenzele Ndimande, 35, Siyanda Eddie Myeza, 21, Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni, 36 and Lindokuhle Lindo Ndimande, 29, appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

They face 10 counts, including two murders, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition and four attempted murders. Seven people have been arrested for the slaying of AKA and Tibz, with two of the suspects in custody in eSwatini awaiting extradition. IFP KZN leader and community safety and liaison spokesperson Blessed Gwala said the party in the provincial legislature welcomed the arrest of the arrests.

“Credit must go to the investigating team under the leadership of KZN Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who worked tirelessly to ensure there is a watertight case against the alleged killers,” Gwala said. “While we cannot pre-empt the court’s verdict, if the alleged killers are found guilty, we call on the court to show no mercy to them by handing down hefty sentences without any option of parole.” Gwala said while the party welcomes the arrest, it still believes South Africans and AKA’s family want to know who ordered the killing.

“Often, those who order these killings are let off the hook. They must also be apprehended. By arresting the ringleader, the Forbes family will find solace,” Gwala said. “Furthermore, the arrest of the alleged killers must also encourage the police to work tirelessly and to hunt down and bring to book the killers of amakhosi and councillors.” Gwala said that the party believes that crime must be eradicated from our society.

He said gun-toting assassins have no place in our society; they must be weeded out and sent to jail for the rest of their lives. “We urge the police to also act swiftly to arrest suspects when ordinary citizens are killed. All cases must be prioritised,” Gwala said. He added that no death is acceptable due to crime. All lives matter, irrespective of who is killed.

The case against the suspects was postponed to Wednesday (March 6) for bail verification. March 14, 18, 19 and 27 were set aside for purposes of bail. The court believed that the bail application would not be completed in one day. Meanwhile, on Wednesday the parliamentary portfolio committee on police welcomed the work by police that led to the arrest of the seven suspects linked to the murders of AKA and Tibz. The committee noted the arrest was testament to the dedication and adherence to the principles of investigation and hopes that the arrests will lead to successful prosecution.