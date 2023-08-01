IFP makes about-turn and dismisses petition of 20 members

Durban —The IFP national executive committee (NEC) has dismissed a request by 20 members to hold a special meeting on Monday. This appears to be a crushing defeat for a faction, within the IFP, going against president Velenkosini Hlabisa.

The NEC decision appears to be a u-turn since the IFP had acceded to the demands of the faction, by scheduling their meeting to take place on Monday. The decision, according to sources, was said to prove Hlabisa’s growing authority within the party. Earlier on party secretary-general Siphosethu Lindinkosi Ngcobo had sent an internal memo informing Hlabisa and other NEC members about the meeting that was to take place on Monday at Empangeni’s Imbizo hall. On the other hand Hlabisa had called the NEC meeting which usually sits on Monday. Speaking to the Daily News earlier on Monday, the IFP national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa had confirmed that the 20 members request had been accepted and the request was in line with party constitution. Hlengwa said the members were expected to give points to the NEC on what they wanted to be put on the agenda.

The IFP issued a statement dismissing the request, calling it a vague petition. “On 29 July 2023, the IFP Secretary General received a vague petition from 20 petitioners requesting a special urgent sitting of the IFP National Council. The NEC, today, Monday 31 July 2023, having considered the matter, has resolved to dismiss the petition.” the statement read. The National Council is a serious body of the Party that cannot be convened willy-nilly.The National Council will be ordinarily convened by the President for its normal business at a date to be determined. The petitioners are further summoned to appear before the NEC on Monday, 7 August 2023,” read the IFP statement.

It was rumoured that the 20 members wanted the party to amend the resolution barring councillors to be nominated for parliament and legislature seats. That was said to be a hindrance to anti-Hlabisa group who most of its members are currently serving as mayors and councillors but aspire to be MEC’s in anticipation of the party winning back the province from the ANC in the next year’s general elections. The group was said to be plotting to block Hlabisa from becoming a premier. Party insiders who spoke on condition of anonymity said the group has already allocated MEC positions to themselves. One of the members who signed the petition who spoke on condition of anonymity said he would not want to comment on the dismissal of their request before the matter is discussed in a correct platform by the leadership of the party.