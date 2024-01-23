IFP national chair Blessed Gwala in North West to drum up support for its fill-up Moses Mabhida campaign

Durban — With this year’s election campaign turning out to be a competition to fill up Durban’s 75 000-seater Moses Mabhida stadium, the IFP has dispatched its national chairperson Blessed Gwala to Limpopo and the North West to drum up support for its manifesto launch. IFP will launch its manifesto on March 10 weeks after ANC and EFF have launched theirs at the same venue. The launches have turning out to be about filling the stadium rather than what the parties have to offer the electorate.

Bowing to pressure to match the ANC and EFF, which have vowed to fill up the stadium, the IFP has dispatched Gwala to the north to woo people to come and listen to the party manifesto in Durban. On Tuesday, Gwala is expected to speak to supporters at Makunyana Nyakelang in Winterveldt in the North West and move to Mahikeng in a membership drive. He would complete his North West leg with a meeting with Kgosi Jeffrey Montsioa. On Wednesday he will hold a membership drive at eBukhosini in Mahikeng and close his North West tour at Kanana Orkney in the afternoon. On Thursday Gwala will move to Limpopo starting at the Giyani Multi-Purpose Centre in Mopane District. He would also meet with King Mphaphuli. On Friday he would meet with chief Mbumbana in Thohoyandou.

IFP is in a drive to retain KwaZulu-Natal which it lost to the ANC in 2004. The IFP had run the province from 1994 to 2004. With ANC being fragmented by the emergence of former president Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto we Sizwe party, the IFP and the DA are poised to co-govern the province after this year’s general elections. The parties have been joined by ActionSA and other smaller parties in a pact known as the Multi-Party Charter. On Wednesday the Multi-Party Charter group will hold a joint media briefing in Durban to outline their economic growth strategy which will create jobs.