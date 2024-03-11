IFP reveals 13-point plan for SA

Durban — Thousands of IFP supporters braved the scorching heat to listen to party president Velenkosini Hlabisa delivering the election manifesto at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Sunday. Contrary to the ANC and EFF events at the same venue, the IFP appeared to have edged them in terms of early attendance thereby starting the programme exactly at 12 noon.

Both the ANC and the EFF were forced to delay their programmes by more than an hour because people were still trickling in. In the party’s 13-point plan, Hlabisa said the IFP will reserve job opportunities for locals, taking 80% while 20% will be shared with foreign nationals. In what appeared to counter the EFF’s proposed graduate grants, the IFP also proposed R3 000 for graduates until they find jobs.

The party will also place graduates as interns in all municipalities where it will govern. The IFP will redirect billions allocated to Setas to give internships to graduates. The party will cut data costs, saying data prices remained anti-poor. The high unemployment rate in the country is currently at more than 30% and the issue of foreigners being preferred for jobs over locals has been a major issue with many violent strikes and highway blockades by truck drivers.

Despite promising to address it, the ANC-led government appeared to be failing with many trucks still being driven by foreigners. The outcry was that bosses prefer them because of their honesty and cheap labour but that has been denied. Still, on the jobs issue, the IFP said it will overhaul legislation that impedes job creation. Labour analysts have in the past cited rigid labour laws as an impediment to job creation. Analysts have said that workers have more rights and that was chasing away investors from the country. IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa waving his hands to greet thousands of the party supporters at the manifesto launch at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Sunday. | WILLEM PHUNGULA In the energy sector, the IFP prefers an open energy market and diversified energy generation. Currently, Eskom has a monopoly in energy generation and the government has been reluctantly bringing in Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

On economic development, Hlabisa vowed to revive the Ithala Bank. The “collapsing“ bank was a brain-child of the party while it was in control of the province under the then KwaZulu government. Recently, the bank stopped taking deposits after its licence expired. This entity falls under the Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs led by MEC Siboniso Duma, the ANC provincial chairperson. On crime-fighting, Hlabisa called for a national debate on the reinstatement of the death penalty to deter violent crimes.

The party will also empower traditional courts through relevant legislation to be able to punish criminals in rural areas. Currently, amakhosi are not empowered to prosecute criminal matters except minor civil cases such as encroachment on to a neighbour’s land by another. Even that was not enforceable. The party will also make use of the SANDF to fight social ills, crime and gangsterism. On health and education, the party called for the devolution of powers to provinces and municipalities while overhauling NSFAS to ensure a smooth and even disbursement of funds to deserving students.

On the cost of living, Hlabisa promised that an IFP government will regulate fuel, ending the monopoly in fuel imports to be competitive. The fuel price was a key determinant for cost of living levels as it affects food prices, he said. With the IFP, a senior role player in the Multi-Party Charter (MPC) led by the DA, Hlabisa is a strong candidate to become president if the MPC succeeds in dislodging the ANC. Political analysts have ruled out the possibility that South Africa will be ruled by a white president. This view rules out the DA’s John Steenhuisen.