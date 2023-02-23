IFP summons ‘vulgar’ mayor

Durban – The IFP in KwaZulu-Natal says it will summon the embattled AbaQulusi Local Municipality mayor, Mncedisi Maphisa, to appear before its deployment committee over his alleged sexual remarks. Maphisa was overheard in a video clip that is circulating allegedly making remarks about women during his interaction with the municipality staff a few days ago.

IFP national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa told the Daily News on Thursday that the IFP had noted the remarks on the clip with concern. Maphisa is expected to be summoned to appear before the party’s political oversight committee which is responsible for deploying members to government positions. Hlengwa was not specific about the date. Maphisa’s alleged remarks drew widespread condemnation.

Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Bongi Sithole-Moloi condemned what was allegedly said by Maphisa. Maphisa has not commented although he asked to be sent questions on Wednesday. Maphisa is the third senior IFP official in the AbaQulusi Local Municipality to be caught in a scandal.

In October last year, an IFP member was heard allegedly instructing the municipal manager to hire the children of late IFP councillor Phaphama Mbatha. In a video that went viral, where Khumalo was addressing a group of party members and the grieving family of Mbatha, he was allegedly heard instructing the municipal manager to ensure that he found space for the late councillor’s children. This prompted the IFP leadership to act, and he was summoned to appear before the political oversight committee. However, it is not clear whether the party found him guilty or not.

A few days later, another audio clip purportedly by the deputy mayor of the same municipality, Mandla Mazibuko, emerged, in which he allegedly referred to community members who were marching as baboons. AbaQulusi Local Municipality (Vryheid) is a local municipality in Zululand. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995